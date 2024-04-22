Industry Lab Presentation of THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Take Place This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After Core Theatre Group's heralded February 2024 production of Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown's, The Last Five Years, they will present an Actors Equity Developmental Lab of their production May 7th through 10th at 2 pm at the Theatre at St. Clement's Main Stage for invited industry guests.

Originally produced at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001, The Last Five Years was Off-Broadway at Minetta Theatre in March 2002, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. The show was also revived in 2013 Off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theater. CTG's May presentation will feature original band members Randy Landau, Gary Sieger, Dorothy Lawson, and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf.

The Last Five Years with direction by Jessica McRoberts and musical direction by Paul Peglar, features Maelyn Jarmon (season 16 winner of NBC's The Voice) and Clay Singer (National Tour- The Band's Visit). CTG is Hudson Valley's premier professional theatre company, located in Warwick, NY, with producers Pat McRoberts, Paul Loesel, Chuck Ragsdale, and Jessica McRoberts. CTG's Artistic Advisory Council includes Craig Carnelia, Paige Davis, Ben Folds, Christopher Gatelli, Alex Lacamoire, Norm Lewis, Molly Ringwald, Stephen Oremus, Seth Rudetsky, and Maury Yeston.

The modern musical chronicles the five-year life of a relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie's story is told in chronological order starting after the couple meets, Cathy's story is told in reverse, and they intertwine at the center.