Immersive Experience THE VICKY ARCHIVES Premieres This Spring At The Tank

This spring, The Tank presents the World Premiere of Brouhaha's THE VICKY ARCHIVES, an immersive theater experience, as part of its core production season, running from April 18th - May 18th, 2024.

For the first time in its history, The Vicky Archives is opening up its doors to the outside world. A group of guests have been granted one-time, special access to travel through a collection of memories belonging to and maintained by the organization's peculiar members. The archivists recount and uncover their life stories, shaping one another's narratives through experimental group exercises. (Is this a cult? Probably not, right?) The Vicky Archives is an immersive experience for just 30 audience members exploring memory, intimacy, collective and individual identity, and the intoxicating promise of a life of purpose. Guests are encouraged to make haste and accept their invitation to The Archives before its doors close again.

The Vicky Archives is co-created by Sam Myers, Dan Kuan Peeples, Nick Auer, Max Pendergast, Allie Freed, and Sam James; written by Sam Myers and Dan Kuan Peeples; and directed by Nick Auer (Heydays, Brouhaha). The show stars Moe Angelos (The Builders Association, Sontag: Reborn), Dan Kuan Peeples (John Jesurun's Shadow Land), Allie Freed, Sam James, Nile Assata Harris (we need your listening, New Ohio), and Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez (Woods Call out to Wood, The Public Theater). Set Design is by Cat Raynor (you don't have to do anything), Lighting Design by Jacqueline Scalletta (LULA 19/85 & The Pearl of the Bekaa, La Mama), and Costume Design by Kindall Almond (Black Odyssey). Production Stage Management is by Taylor Suffridge (Sleep No More), with Spencer Armstrong as Line Producer.

Brouhaha is an experimental theatre collective that investigates the relationship between audience and performance in strange and exciting spaces. Brouhaha's work is ensemble-based and multi-disciplinary. Founded in 2015 by Nick Auer and Max Pendergast, Brouhaha devises, develops, and produces theatre that is bizarre, rowdy, and provocative. We create distinctive worlds and intimate encounters between audience members and performers.

Tickets are available at https://thetanknyc.org/the-vicky-archives.

About The Tank

Founded in 2003, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. From the company's two-theater home on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016). Artists who have come through The Tank include Alex Timbers, Amy Herzog, Lucy Alibar, Kyle Jarrow, Reggie Watts, Kyle Abraham, Andrew Bujalski, We Are Scientists, and tens of thousands of others.