IRT Presents a Workshop Presentation Of YOVO

One-Eighth and IRT Theater's workshop presentation of YOVO runs January 10 - 15 at 7pm at IRT Theater Tickets are $20. IRT Theater is located at 154 Christopher Street, NYC #3B (third floor).

New York, NY - Yovo wanders the urban sprawl and the small villages of the global south, navigating a whirling onslaught of images, interactions, impressions, and obligations as he searches for the post post post. A rigorous, physical, visceral tour-de-force performance of playful and dark buffoonery reimagined as The New Absurd. Anticipate your participation. (60 min.)

This workshop, supported by the CreateNYC Language Access Fund, explores the process of translating YOVO into Spanish and performative American Sign Language. IRT is excited to invite the hispanic and Deaf communities to experience the exquisite madness that is Daniel Irazarry and One-Eighth Theatre.

YOVO began as an extended intermezzo performed by Daniel Irizarry for One-Eighth Theater's production of NUMBNESS, which was developed in the New Ohio / IRT Theatre Archive Residency program and premiered at New Ohio Theatre in Spring 2019. The New Yorker applauded the performer's "acrobatic abandon-walking up walls, whirling like dervishes," and their "spirit of generosity." Thinking Theatre NYC called it "challenging and riveting, a triumph of elliptical storytelling, intense physicality, and exhilarating unpredictability."

Specifically, Stage Biz called YOVO "a feverish dream of privilege and poverty in a sand pit of post everything" and called Daniel's performance "Dionysus reincarnated, a prompter of ritual madness, provoker of theatrical ecstasy, clown, berserker... a performer at the very highest level of his craft."

Daniel and Robert continued to develop YOVO as a stand-alone performance piece, which Daniel has now performed to great acclaim (in English) at the Gardzienice International Theater Festival in Lublin, Poland, and (bilingually) at the 2nd Encuentro Internacional de Teatro Pueblo Escena in Cuba. Daniel incorporates local musicians and performers to augment the work and employed audience participation to land the piece locally. This workshop will be performed entirely in Spanish and American Sign Language.





