Hit The Lights! Co. to Collaborate with New Victory Theater and The New School of Drama for Production of TASTE THE CLOUDS

This innovative partnership aims to provide new opportunities for students and foster the growth of talent in the performing arts.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground Photo 3 World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed! Photo 4 Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Hit The Lights! Co. to Collaborate with New Victory Theater and The New School of Drama for Production of TASTE THE CLOUDS

Hit The Lights! Co. will be kicking off the new partnership with New Victory Theater, New York City's premier theater for young audiences and The New School of Drama, with their production of Taste The Clouds. This innovative collaboration aims to provide new opportunities for students, foster the growth of talent in the performing arts, and pave the way for inspiring new work development and directing opportunities.

Taste The Clouds, adapted from the book by Rita Marshall and commissioned by New York City Children's Theater in 2020 will be directed by Hit The Lights! Co. members with an incredible student cast who will act, puppeteer and student musicians who will score the show live.

About the Show:

Can you touch the stars? See the music? Taste the Clouds? A young girl and her best friend Buddy go on an adventure to learn to harness their imaginations to better understand the world around them. Adapted from Rita Marshall's children's book Taste the Clouds, the show takes audiences on a journey of the senses using shadow puppetry, music, and theater.

Show Times and Location:

Friday, November 10, 5:30pm

Saturday, November 11, 11:00am & 2:30pm

Presented by the College of Performing Arts at The New School.

Bank Street Theater, 151 Bank Street

Family Friendly and Free with RSVP

Suggested age range~for ages 2-6, but all are welcome!

Tickets:

Click Here

About Hit The Lights! Co.

Hit The Lights! Co. is a multi-disciplinary ensemble based in Astoria, Queens. Together, they devise hand-crafted stories and educational programming centering innovation, accessibility, and fun. Performance highlights include New Ohio Theatre, Dixon Place, La MaMa ETC, New Victory Theater Lab Works, New York Botanical Garden, Little Island NYC, and Ars Nova in NYC (Company in Residence in 2018 and 2019). Puppetry Collaboration with Vogue Magazine's March 2021 cover shoot featuring GIGI HADID. Off-Broadway Alliance Award Nomination for "Best Family Show" for their adaptation of the book TASTE THE CLOUDS commissioned by New York City Children's Theater in 2020.

www.hitthelights.org




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Review Roundup: SABBATHS THEATER Opens at The New Group Photo
Review Roundup: SABBATH'S THEATER Opens at The New Group

See what the critics are saying about Sabbath's Theater at The New Group.

2
Dream Big World Theatre Inc. and NAMI-NYC to Present CRACKED OPEN Staged Reading & Tal Photo
Dream Big World Theatre Inc. and NAMI-NYC to Present CRACKED OPEN Staged Reading & Talkback

Join Dream Big World Theatre Inc. and NAMI-NYC for a powerful staged reading of CRACKED OPEN, a story about a family's journey through the mental health system. Don't miss the thought-provoking talkback session with playwright Gail Kriegel.

3
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

Take a look at the star-studded opening night of POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC.

4
Cast Set for THE SWEET SPOT at 59E59 Theaters Photo
Cast Set for THE SWEET SPOT at 59E59 Theaters

Discover the talented cast of THE SWEET SPOT, the upcoming production at 59E59 Theaters. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as this highly anticipated show takes the stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You