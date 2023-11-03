Hit The Lights! Co. to Collaborate with New Victory Theater and The New School of Drama for Production of TASTE THE CLOUDS

Hit The Lights! Co. will be kicking off the new partnership with New Victory Theater, New York City's premier theater for young audiences and The New School of Drama, with their production of Taste The Clouds. This innovative collaboration aims to provide new opportunities for students, foster the growth of talent in the performing arts, and pave the way for inspiring new work development and directing opportunities.

Taste The Clouds, adapted from the book by Rita Marshall and commissioned by New York City Children's Theater in 2020 will be directed by Hit The Lights! Co. members with an incredible student cast who will act, puppeteer and student musicians who will score the show live.

About the Show:

Can you touch the stars? See the music? Taste the Clouds? A young girl and her best friend Buddy go on an adventure to learn to harness their imaginations to better understand the world around them. Adapted from Rita Marshall's children's book Taste the Clouds, the show takes audiences on a journey of the senses using shadow puppetry, music, and theater.

Show Times and Location:

Friday, November 10, 5:30pm

Saturday, November 11, 11:00am & 2:30pm

Presented by the College of Performing Arts at The New School.

Bank Street Theater, 151 Bank Street

Family Friendly and Free with RSVP

Suggested age range~for ages 2-6, but all are welcome!

Tickets:

Click Here

About Hit The Lights! Co.

Hit The Lights! Co. is a multi-disciplinary ensemble based in Astoria, Queens. Together, they devise hand-crafted stories and educational programming centering innovation, accessibility, and fun. Performance highlights include New Ohio Theatre, Dixon Place, La MaMa ETC, New Victory Theater Lab Works, New York Botanical Garden, Little Island NYC, and Ars Nova in NYC (Company in Residence in 2018 and 2019). Puppetry Collaboration with Vogue Magazine's March 2021 cover shoot featuring GIGI HADID. Off-Broadway Alliance Award Nomination for "Best Family Show" for their adaptation of the book TASTE THE CLOUDS commissioned by New York City Children's Theater in 2020.

www.hitthelights.org