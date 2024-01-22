Halley Feiffer's MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW Comes to Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center

Only four more nights available: January 24 - 27 at 6PM at Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Halley Feiffer's MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW Comes to Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center

Have you ever wanted your life to just end? Olga, Masha & Irina do. Every. Single. Day. Boredom drives people to... entertain themselves.

That Makes Me Uncomfortable Productions will present Halley Feiffer's raunchy adaptation of Chekhov's Three Sisters; Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow.

Featuring horror legend Elizabeth Shepherd (Tomb of Ligeia), this version of Moscow... includes EDWARDIAN ERA COSTUMES and set design by STEPHEN PHELPS (Good Time). This ensemble play is filled with unexpected moments, including music, dance, blood, sweat, sexual tension, tears, spit, existential despair, and most importantly: comedy.

Only four more nights available: January 24 - 27 at 6PM at Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center.

Featuring Masha Zhak, Gala Amyach, Oriana Mejer, Claudia Buenrostro, Omar Javed, Hraban Luyat, Paul Michael Graves, Craig Hutchinson, Gal Yosepov, Gabriel Wassif, Joe Goscinski, and Elizabeth Shepherd.




