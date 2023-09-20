HYPNOTIQUE at The McKittrick Hotel Extended Through Mid October

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, is presenting Hypnotique – A Late Night Sultry Spectacle. Performances have been extended on Friday and Saturday nights through October 14, 2023.

The all-new Hypnotique revue offers a unique after-dark experience that envelops you. Audiences are captivated by spontaneous performances and mesmerizing dancers, accompanied by daring sonic soundscapes in a surreal ambiance in The Club Car.

Hypnotique is a collaborative creation between Emursive, Director/Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, and Creative Director Reginald Robson with Sound Design and Turntables by MD Silvio Pacini and Costume Design by David Quinn.

During the performance, a highly-skilled ensemble cast showcases breathtaking live acts amongst the audience, enticing them on a hypnotic journey that delves into the deepest fantasies of the mysterious feminine allure.

The cast features Chloé Lexia Worthington, Courtney Sauls, Fabricio Seraphin, Haley Bjorn, Jacob Nahor, Jesseca Scott, Maurice Ivy, Maya Kitayama, Samantha Greenlund, Victoria Edwards, and swings Alex Sturtevant, Cameron Arnold, Kennedy Adams, and Stacey Badgett Jr..

Cocktails inspired by the experience, including the signature Hypnotonique (an electrifying punch made with cucumber-infused vodka, elderflower liqueur, and grapefruit juice), are available from The Club Car’s bar.

Performances are offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30PM. General Admission tickets with standing room are currently priced from $65 per person.

All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.

Guests are welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit Click Here.