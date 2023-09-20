HYPNOTIQUE at The McKittrick Hotel Extended Through Mid October

Audiences are captivated by spontaneous performances and mesmerizing dancers, accompanied by daring sonic soundscapes in a surreal ambiance in The Club Car.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, Plus Two Week Extension! Photo 1 Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 2 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

HYPNOTIQUE at The McKittrick Hotel Extended Through Mid October

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, is presenting Hypnotique – A Late Night Sultry Spectacle. Performances have been extended on Friday and Saturday nights through October 14, 2023.

The all-new Hypnotique revue offers a unique after-dark experience that envelops you. Audiences are captivated by spontaneous performances and mesmerizing dancers, accompanied by daring sonic soundscapes in a surreal ambiance in The Club Car.

Hypnotique is a collaborative creation between Emursive, Director/Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, and Creative Director Reginald Robson with Sound Design and Turntables by MD Silvio Pacini and Costume Design by David Quinn.

During the performance, a highly-skilled ensemble cast showcases breathtaking live acts amongst the audience, enticing them on a hypnotic journey that delves into the deepest fantasies of the mysterious feminine allure.

The cast features Chloé Lexia Worthington, Courtney Sauls, Fabricio Seraphin, Haley Bjorn, Jacob Nahor, Jesseca Scott, Maurice Ivy, Maya Kitayama, Samantha Greenlund, Victoria Edwards, and swings Alex Sturtevant, Cameron Arnold, Kennedy Adams, and Stacey Badgett Jr..

Cocktails inspired by the experience, including the signature Hypnotonique (an electrifying punch made with cucumber-infused vodka, elderflower liqueur, and grapefruit juice), are available from The Club Car’s bar.

Performances are offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30PM. General Admission tickets with standing room are currently priced from $65 per person.

All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.

Guests are welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREMEs Aneesa Folds Will Lead CYCLOPS: A ROCK OPERA Off-Broadway Photo
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Aneesa Folds Will Lead CYCLOPS: A ROCK OPERA Off-Broadway

Freestyle Love Supreme’s Aneesa Folds is joining the cast of Cyclops: A Rock Opera in the role of Dionysus, the god of wine, women, and song. Learn more about who else is appearing in the cast, and how to get tickets here!

2
UNDER HEAVENS EYES Comes to United Solo Festival Photo
UNDER HEAVEN'S EYES Comes to United Solo Festival

The U.K. based Pulse, Thought and Spirit Theatre Company will present the U.S. premiere of Under Heaven's Eyes: The Systemic and Systematic Unjustified Killing of Black Lives, a new Off-Broadway play spotlighting the ways discrimination permeates a black person's life, as part of the upcoming United Solo. Learn more about the production here!

3
Photos: ARMS AND THE MAN Cast and Creative Meets The Press Photo
Photos: ARMS AND THE MAN Cast and Creative Meets The Press

Gingold Theatrical Group will present a new production of Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw. Check out photos of the cast and creative team meeting the press here!

4
Molière in the Park Gala to Honor Samira Wiley & Jérémie Robert Photo
Molière in the Park Gala to Honor Samira Wiley & Jérémie Robert

Join Molière in the Park for an unforgettable evening at the OneLove OneTheater Gala, honoring Samira Wiley and Jérémie Robert. Don't miss this opportunity to support Molière in the Park's mission of fostering empathy and unity through the arts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You