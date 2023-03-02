Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm. Tickets available here.

Performance Dates

March 23, 24, 25

March 30, 31, April 1

April 6, 7, 8

April 13, 14, 15

Gabe Mollica begins his critically-acclaimed off-Broadway show "Solo: A Show About Friendship" with a declaration: "I turned 30 and it occurred to me that I don't have any friends."

Over the next 70 minutes, Gabe dives deep into what it means to have friends in your 30s, his special relationship with Stephen Sondheim, working at a summer camp for children with chronic illnesses, and what happens when you break up with your best friend.

Since opening, 'SOLO' has been named a New York Times Critic's Pick and has been praised by WNYC/Gothamist's Kerry Shaw, who called it "funny and heartfelt, with surprises along the way."

The show is directed and story produced by Greg Walloch (Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King) and produced by Caitlin Cook (Sean Patton: Number One) and Mahmood Alladadweh. Ophira Eisenberg (NPR) and Devin Delliquanti (The Daily Show) are creative consultants. Executive producer is Abey Weitzman (playwright and winner of Scholastic's National American Voices Medal).

After a run of critically acclaimed performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Gabe made his off-Broadway debut at the storied Soho Playhouse with Chris Gethard as his special guest on opening night, November 2nd, 2022.

ABOUT GABE MOLLICA

Gabe Mollica is a comedian and writer living in Astoria, Queens. He's performed his critically acclaimed hour "Solo," a show about friendship, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Winnipeg Fringe Festival, Manhattan's prestigious 59east59th street Theatre, and cities across the globe including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Albany, and Dublin, Ireland. He has appeared on The Moth Radio Hour on NPR, BBC Radio 4, and wrote for the 2020 and 2019 New York Video Game Awards with the writers of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He performs nightly in New York City.

For more information visit: www.gabemollica.com