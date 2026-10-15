GOOD SHOWBIZ to Open at Actors Temple Theatre Off-Broadway
Eli Leonard stars as Sandy Synagoguenstein in the experimental clown comedy, featuring Sarah Shtern and live music from Nicole Demaio.
Actors Temple Theatre will present GOOD SHOWBIZ, co-written by Eli Leonard ('Curb Your Enthusiasm') and Theodore Bressman (Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' & 'Miracle Workers'), and directed by Bressman, running November 8 - 22, 2026 in a limited engagement. Opening is November 8.
The King of Comedy meets Fiddler on the Roof in GOOD SHOWBIZ, starring Eli Leonard as the legendary and magical Showbiz host, Sandy Synagoguenstein. Leonard / Synagoguenstein takes his crowd through space and time to celebrate Jewish comedy and theater through the ages in a fearless and provocative piece of experimental, clown comedy. Together they will laugh at the Jewish stereotype and earn real money along the way. Because, while GOOD SHOWBIZ is a show, it is also a business.
Featuring Sarah Shtern and live music from Nicole Demaio.
Produced by Sydney Feyder at Thruline Entertainment.
GOOD SHOWBIZ was originally performed at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles.
Actors Temple Theatre is located at 339 West 47 Street in New York City. Performances are Sundays at 3:30pm, Thursdays at 7pm, and Saturdays at 7pm. Run time is 75 minutes. Ages 16+. Tickets from $49 - $99 (includes fees). To purchase and for more info call 212-239-6200 or go to https://www.telecharge.com/Good-Showbiz-Tickets.
Eli Leonard is an accomplished Jewish comedian best known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm. A UCB and Gaulier alum, his one-man show GOOD SHOWBIZ has sold out in LA and Chicago. He regularly performs at The Laugh Factory and opens for touring acts like Elon Gold. Eli stars in the film Edge of Everything and appears in several top-performing sketches on the American High Shorts Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/self_eli
Theodore Bressman is a WGA Award nominated, blacklist film and television writer / producer. He has written on Future Man, Miracle Workers, Pam & Tommy, Sausage Party: Foodtopia and contributed to the last three seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He co-created the Peacock/SYFY animated series The Pole, starring Bobby Moynihan, Jillian Bell and Nicole Byer, co-wrote and executive produced Jungleland, starring Jack O'Connell and Charlie Hunnam, and was an associate producer on the cult classic comedy, Goon.
Sarah Shtern is a Los Angeles-based actress and comedian whose magnetic presence and offbeat wit have made her a standout in the city's indie theatre scene. An underground starlet and stalwart of The Elysian, she trained in clown at the renowned École Philippe Gaulier in France, and in improv and character work at UCB and The Groundlings. She's performed internationally, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. https://www.instagram.com/shterminator
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