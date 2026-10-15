GOOD SHOWBIZ to Open at Actors Temple Theatre Off-Broadway

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Actors Temple Theatre will present GOOD SHOWBIZ, co-written by Eli Leonard ('Curb Your Enthusiasm') and Theodore Bressman (Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' & 'Miracle Workers'), and directed by Bressman, running November 8 - 22, 2026 in a limited engagement. Opening is November 8.

The King of Comedy meets Fiddler on the Roof in GOOD SHOWBIZ, starring Eli Leonard as the legendary and magical Showbiz host, Sandy Synagoguenstein. Leonard / Synagoguenstein takes his crowd through space and time to celebrate Jewish comedy and theater through the ages in a fearless and provocative piece of experimental, clown comedy. Together they will laugh at the Jewish stereotype and earn real money along the way. Because, while GOOD SHOWBIZ is a show, it is also a business.

Featuring Sarah Shtern and live music from Nicole Demaio.

Produced by Sydney Feyder at Thruline Entertainment.

GOOD SHOWBIZ was originally performed at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles.

Actors Temple Theatre is located at 339 West 47 Street in New York City. Performances are Sundays at 3:30pm, Thursdays at 7pm, and Saturdays at 7pm. Run time is 75 minutes. Ages 16+. Tickets from $49 - $99 (includes fees). To purchase and for more info call 212-239-6200 or go to https://www.telecharge.com/Good-Showbiz-Tickets.

Eli Leonard is an accomplished Jewish comedian best known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm. A UCB and Gaulier alum, his one-man show GOOD SHOWBIZ has sold out in LA and Chicago. He regularly performs at The Laugh Factory and opens for touring acts like Elon Gold. Eli stars in the film Edge of Everything and appears in several top-performing sketches on the American High Shorts Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/self_eli

Theodore Bressman is a WGA Award nominated, blacklist film and television writer / producer. He has written on Future Man, Miracle Workers, Pam & Tommy, Sausage Party: Foodtopia and contributed to the last three seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He co-created the Peacock/SYFY animated series The Pole, starring Bobby Moynihan, Jillian Bell and Nicole Byer, co-wrote and executive produced Jungleland, starring Jack O'Connell and Charlie Hunnam, and was an associate producer on the cult classic comedy, Goon.

Sarah Shtern is a Los Angeles-based actress and comedian whose magnetic presence and offbeat wit have made her a standout in the city's indie theatre scene. An underground starlet and stalwart of The Elysian, she trained in clown at the renowned École Philippe Gaulier in France, and in improv and character work at UCB and The Groundlings. She's performed internationally, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. https://www.instagram.com/shterminator

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 04 Hrs 11 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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