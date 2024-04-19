Full Cast Set for IN THE LIGHT, A FAUSTIAN TALE at Open Jar Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stage Door Foundation and Open Jar Studios has revealed the full cast of In The Light, A Faustian Tale. The musical is presented as the second offering of The Broadway Workroom Series, a groundbreaking move to champion the arts and empower the development of theatrical artists and new works. This initiative provides creative teams with free studio space and technical support to further the development of their creative projects.

At the end of the development week, the public is invited, at no cost, to experience this dynamic new musicals in concert at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway). Tickets for each concert are free, and attendees are encouraged to make a donation to The Stage Door Foundation to help fund their programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom

Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Sarah Ann Fernandez (Wicked), and join the previously announced cast of In The Light which includes Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions), Shereen Pimental (West Side Story), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), with Caleb Albert (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Shavey Brown (Hadestown), Will Stephan Connell (Papermill’s Fiddler on the Roof), Nicole DeLuca (HOPEful), Caitlin Doak (Three Points of Contact), Anna Frasier Thomas (Titanique), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies tour), Craig Juricka (Boston Pops soloist), Liz Lang (Knoxville: Summer of 1915), Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen tour), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked), Erick Pinnick (Summer tour), Rob Richardson (Kinky Boots), Lindsay Rider (American Idol), Karla Shook (Tin Pan Alley), Bronwyn Tarboten (Frozen) and Andy Walken (A Christmas Story Live!). In The Light, A Faustian Tale features a book by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and Nathan Wright (Manifesto: The Diaghilev Project), with music & lyrics by Michael Mott (Where the Sky Ends), based on a work by Justin Silvestri and Michael Mott.

About the Shows & Dates:

In The Light, A Faustian Tale:

Book by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and Nathan Wright (Manifesto: The Diaghilev Project), and music & lyrics by Michael Mott (Where the Sky Ends), based on a work by Justin Silvestri and Michael Mott. IN THE LIGHT follows Dr. Johann Faustus, an astronomer accused of blasphemy by the Holy Inquisition. Guided by a mysterious being, Johann and his wife flee to a small town, where he meets a scholarly young woman named Gretchen. Gretchen believes Johann can help rebuild her town and influence the new Baron. When news of the town's rise and Johann's supposed miracles reaches an old rival, Johann must resist the temptation that his ambition yields, and Gretchen must make a choice between living authentically and saving her town. In The Light will be presented at Open Jar Studios from Friday April 26 to Sunday April 28. Full casting to be announced soon.

The creative team includes Direction by Jeff Whiting (Big Fish), Music Direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill), and orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg (The Great Gatsby). The band includes Adam Wolfe, David White, Justin Rothberg, and Audra Cramer (Associate Music Director).

Tickets are free and may be reserved at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom

