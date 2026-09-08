Full Cast Set For GOING BACHARACH Off-Broadway

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This fall the acclaimed musical revue, Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, will return Off-Broadway to The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater (10 West 64th Street, NYC) for 12 weeks only, starting September 9. Opening night is Wednesday, September 16 at 7:30PM. Tickets for Going Bacharach are now on sale.

Who in this world doesn’t have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Fresh off smash-hit, critically acclaimed engagements in New York and Chicago last season, Going Bacharach is sweeping back into town for an encore run. This sleek and classy production is a celebration of the master who composed the soundtrack for a generation. Backed by a world class five-piece band, three powerhouse vocalists take you on a soulful and sophisticated musical journey through that distinctive Bacharach sound. Reimagined with fresh, joyful, and illuminating new arrangements by Australian jazz sensation Adrian Galante, experience the Bacharach classics you love — “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That's What Friends Are For,” “I'll Never Fall In Love Again,” “What's New Pussycat?,” “Alfie,” “Promises, Promises,” “Always Something There To Remind Me,” “Close To You,” “The Look Of Love,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose?,” and more — as you've never heard them before.

Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels, Disney’s Hercules), directs an ensemble of vocalists including Hilary Kole (Our Sinatra), Ava Locknar (Chicago company of Going Bacharach), Meecah (Hamilton), John Pagano (Burt Bacharach’s personally-selected male lead vocalist for 26 years), Julia Danielle Smulson (winner, International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition), Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”); and Going Bacharach‘s co-creator Adrian Galante at the piano and clarinet leading a sizzling 5-piece band. Going Bacharach‘s vocalists will perform on a rotating schedule.

For nearly 70 years, Burt Bacharach supplied the soundtrack of the American experience. His is one of the most stylistically diverse and individualistic catalogues in popular music. Through his early classical training under composer Darius Milhaud and his exposure to the vibrant New York City Jazz scene as a teenager in the early 1940s, Bacharach was able to seamlessly amalgamate a wide range of stylistic influences to create his own brand of popular song. His catalogue of hits served as a bridge from the classic Great American Songbook standards of the early 20th century to the post Rock n’ Roll era of popular music, creating a library of songs that became the soundtrack to the lives of multiple generations... recorded by everyone from Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin to Adele, from Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley to Elvis Costello.

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