Frog & Peach Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

New York's critically acclaimed and revolutionary Shakespeare ensemble, Frog & Peach Theatre Company will return to the stage with a LIVE showing of their long-anticipated comedy blockbuster, AS YOU LIKE IT. Directed by Lynnea Benson, the production will feature music by Ted Zurkowski, Lyrics by WS.

AS YOU LIKE IT begins previews on September 30th at Theatre 71, 152 West 71st St. with the official opening on Thursday, October 6th.

Join Rosalind & Celia as they flee into the Forest of Arden for romance, music, & adventures in cross-dressing in Shakespeare's startlingly modern comedy, AS YOU LIKE IT. Meet the lovesick Orlando, femme fatale Phebe, the wickedly funny Touchstone, the dreamy Jaques, & the glamorous court in exile led by Queen Senior. Murder attempts, lion attacks, not even visits from the gods can stop the glorious fun of AS YOU LIKE IT!

The cast of AS YOU LIKE IT features Alyssa Diamond, Amy Frances Quint, Ange Berneau, Anuj Parikh, Bellamy Ridinger, Calley Light, Camelia Iturregui Fuertes, Casey Young, Coleman Shu-Tung, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Hester Wilkinson, Jaixa Irizarry, John L. Payne, Jonathan Reed Wexler, Kyle Primack, Martin Bodenheimer, Riley Scott Steven Ungar, Tony Savage Thorn, Ty-Quan Payne, and Vivien Landau (Shiva Baby).

The production's set & costume design is by Asa Benally, lighting design by Obie & Drama Desk Award winner Dennis Parichy, choreography by Geneva Jenkins, Violence Coordinator Marcus Watson and The Production Stage Manager is Sydnee Davis.

Lynnea Benson (Director) is the Co-founder & Artistic Director of Frog & Peach Theatre Co., Inc. Her Frog & Peach directing credits include Verbatim, (a chilling new comedy starring Estelle Parsons & Austin Pendleton), Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Titus Andronicus (starring Greg Mullavey), The Taming of the Shrew, King John, Hamlet, Measure For Measure, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Cymbeline, As You Like It, Richard III (starring Anatol Yusef & Karen Lynn Gorney); Merchant of Venice, Hamlet, Richard II (all starring Austin Pendleton & Ted Zurkowski). As Frog & Peach's Lead Teaching Artist, Ms. Benson creates & implements Shakespeare & other arts curricula for grades K-12, adults, and for formerly homeless, vulnerable New Yorkers. Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio; Barnard College grad. She is also a writer/director for the hit web series Tinkerbell Online, & and for Tinkerbell Theatre, a live family theatre program.

Performances of AS YOU LIKE IT are as follows:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 3:00PM. NOTE: There is also a Wednesday performance on 10/19 at 7:30PM.

Students with valid school ID can use promo code CELIA-Tickets which are just $19.99 thru 10/16! Theatre Lovers ages 65+ use promo code QUEEN- Tickets are just $19.99 thru 10/16.

Early Birds use code THELARK to save $15.

*Running time: 2hrs, 15 mins. One intermission.