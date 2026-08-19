Frankie Lee to Present FOMO: FORMERLY MORMON at The Tank

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New York comedian and performer Frankie Lee will bring his solo show, FoMo: Formerly Mormon, to New York for a limited run of four performances to the The Tank NYC.

Equal parts heartfelt and hilarious, FoMo: Formerly Mormon is the story of a young man discovering his queer identity while signing his life away to the Mormon Church. Frankie Lee takes the audience along for the ride as he genuinely, and humorously, reflects on the opportunity he seized to escape Mormonism and live as a gay man, despite the very real pain and opposition he faced along the way.

The show moves with urgency and intimacy, weaving between tender self-reckoning and laugh-out-loud comedy. Lee plays every character himself: the bishop, the gay angel, the congregation, and the young man caught between two callings he cannot reconcile. What emerges is a solo show that is at once a confession, a celebration, and a love letter to anyone who has ever had to choose between who they were told to be and who they are.

A veteran of The Second City New York, The PIT, and UCB NY, Lee has been performing and honing FoMo since its premiere at the Denver Fringe Festival, where it earned two awards and went on to an extended run at Benchmark Theatre in Lakewood, Colorado. After coming off an award nominated Hollywood Fringe Run and an off-Broadway debut at Greenwich House Theater (Matchbook Fest 2026), Lee brings FOMO back to NYC for four nights of love, loss, tears, and queer cheers.



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