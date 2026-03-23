Former Wall Street Executive Jerry Topitzer to Debut One-Man Show at United Solo Theatre Festival

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Wall Street executive by day, comic improviser by night, for years, Jerry Topitzer lived two lives. During the day, he worked in the bare-knuckled, high-pressure world of Wall Street, with markets, spreadsheets, suits, and the constant pursuit of the deal. At night, he was secretly performing onstage in the goofball world of improv and comedy. Now, in his new one-man show, Jerry finally brings those two worlds together.

From the rituals of corporate culture to the therapy of late-night comedy clubs, Topitzer will take the audience through the absurdities of both worlds as he straddles the distance between the boardroom and stage. Topitzer pulls back the curtain on what it's truly like to navigate the weird wide world of Wall Street, including the maze of wild, intense characters there who all come alive in his work.

Part confession, part comedy, and part identity crisis (the entertaining kind), the show asks a question many professionals quietly wonder at some point in their lives. What happens when you find out that corporate culture isn't the end-all be-all? How much of our identity is in the corporate uniforms we all put on? What does it take to walk away from "everything"?

Performances will take place on April 2 and April 8, 2026 at 7:00 PM at Theatre Row. The production is written and performed by Jerry Topitzer, directed by Padraic Lillis, and developed with Matt Hoverman, and is part of the United Solo Theatre Festival.