Flushing Town Hall Virtual Jazz Jam Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month on June 9

One of Flushing Town Hall's most popular signature programs during this past year, the Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong returns in June to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month, highlighting works for LGBTQ composers and performers, on Wednesday, June 9 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Supported by the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, the monthly Jazz Jams have been led since 2016 by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter, shifting to monthly virtual formats since the pandemic shut down New York City in March 2021.

On the second Wednesday of each month, the Jazz Jams embrace a theme, and this June is no exception: when both novice and professional jazz artists from near and far come together to celebrate the diversity and breadth of LGBTQ performing artists.

Since pivoting online in April 2020, the Jazz Jams have continued to be popular monthly features, reaching more than 7,000 viewers, and exceeding 1,700 engagements online, and becoming a haven for jazz lovers from around the world with musicians joining from across the U.S. and from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Trinidad and Japan.

Led by Sudhalter, house band members include musicians Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann, and Eric Lemon.

"The LGBTQ communities have had a strong influence in the history of jazz," says Carol Sudhalter, Flushing Town Hall's Jazz Band leader. "This month's Jazz Jam is a moment to celebrate the works of artists and composers who broke barriers in ways big and small, who were leaders in the fight for equality, and who have inspired - and continue to inspire - us to become a more accepting and compassionate global community."

Musicians interested in participating on June 9 should email education@flushingtownhall.org with the suggested three- to four-minute tune they intend to play in line with this month's theme. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or YouTube video).

Musicians who performed in 2020 are now welcome to return. Each month, up to five returning musicians and up to 15 new musicians can participate. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone is invited to listen and can simply tune in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, June 9 at 7:00 PM (ET) to join the live event for free, without registration.