Performances take place Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 at 7:00pm on YouTube Live.

First Kiss Theatre Company Presents: "Theater is Dead" Virtual Festival! Performances take place Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 at 7:00pm on YouTube Live (link supplied upon ticket purchase).

This is the (virtual) debut of First Kiss Theatre Company - a cohort of young, emerging artists who wish to investigate the realities that hide behind the curtain of modern society through the medium of performance. This festival, ironically titled "Theatre is Dead," is an exploration of theatre as it stands today and what theatre means for artists during a global pandemic when live theatre is not possible. The name also highlights the frustration felt by artists during this time and the desire for the institution of theatre as we know it now to change radically, in terms of accessibility and inclusion, when theatre can once again rise and take the live stage.

On Saturday, ticket sales will support Color Of Change, an organization dedicated to fighting for racial justice in America, and on Sunday ticket sales will support the Environmental Defense Fund, an organization dedicated to fighting for the future of our planet.

The lineup for the two evenings includes short films, Zoom play readings, radio plays, stop motion films, short sketches, and more. We hope that you join us for two evenings of thoughtful and thrilling storytelling magic.

For Tickets: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1anf9MHRRSNC9dYeKNgD2Yttta7bO0HHSf6dad3Roke4/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0JqsCbkUFpDu1JOT8dlFi3T6PZk80yQCe7SRqBWxf_YC2XLbnzDmH4Znw&edit_requested=true

For More Information: https://www.firstkisstheatre.com/

