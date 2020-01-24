Fellowship for Performing Arts' PARADISE LOST Has Been Extended

Fellowship for Performing Arts announced today that the New York premiere of Paradise Lost will extend due to popular demand. Originally scheduled to conclude its run on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, Paradise Lost will now play an additional week, through Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Written by award-winning playwright Tom Dulack (Incommunicado, Kennedy Center Prize for New American Drama; Road to Damascus) and directed by Michael Parva (Irena's Vow, Martin Luther on Trial), performances of Paradise Lost began on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and the show officially opened on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036).

The cast for Paradise Lost includes two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance), Mel Johnson Jr. (Kiss Me, Kate, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), Tony Award nominee Lou Liberatore (God Shows Up, Burn This - Original Broadway Cast), David Andrew Macdonald (Rocky, "The Deuce"), Marina Shay (Shakespeare in Love - Cleveland Play House, Miss Julie) and Robbie Simpson (Afterglow, "Dietland").

In Paradise Lost, Boy meets Girl. Girl meets Lucifer. Boy and Girl lose Paradise.



This fast-paced, imaginative and witty retelling of Paradise Lost is a bite-sized epic of good vs. evil. It's war, passion, grace . . . and apples!

After leading a rebellion of angels, Lucifer (David Andrew Macdonald), has been banished from heaven. Now, beaten, vindictive and furious, Lucifer plots his revenge. He turns his eye to the Creator's new world, a Paradise inhabited by creatures - male and female - made in His image. Adam (Robbie Simpson) and Eve (Marina Shay) have dominion over this garden of delight where they live in joy and happiness. Amidst all this bliss, is but one prohibition - they must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

Lucifer and his minions Beelzebub (Lou Liberatore) and Sin (Alison Fraser) sneak past Gabriel (Mel Johnson Jr.) and his army of Angels undetected, to launch his plot. Targeting Eve, Lucifer charms her into believing that disobeying God is the way to an even greater Paradise with even more power, joy and happiness. The rest is history.

Milton explored Lucifer's motivation in great detail, but what motivated Eve? This 100-minute retelling of the classic work asks the challenging question - Given all that Eve had, why did she fall so easily? And would you have responded any differently?

The creative team for Paradise Lost includes scenic design by Harry Feiner (The Traveling Lady), costume design by Sydney Maresca (The Lightning Thief), lighting design by Phil Monat (Fanny Hill), projection design by John Narun (Torch Song) and original music and sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (A Man for All Seasons, The Trip to Bountiful). Arthur Atkinson serves as production stage manager, with Laura Malseed as assistant stage manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Ken Denison is the Executive Producer. General Manager is Aruba Productions.

The performance schedule is as follows:

PARADISE LOST will play Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 8pm performance on Saturday, February 29.

PARADISE LOST runs 100 minutes, with no intermission.

All tickets are priced at $75 and are now on sale. $30 under 35 - if you are under 35, show ID at box office. For groups of 10 or more email groupsales@fpatheatre.com

