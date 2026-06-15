Family Show THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE to Make US Debut at AMT Theater

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Direct from Australia, comedy duo The Listies will bring their family entertainment phenomenon, THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE, to New York City for a limited engagement at AMT Theater, marking the duo's US debut. Performances will run July 1 - 19, 2026 at 2 PM.

Created and performed by Richard Higgins and Matthew Kelly, THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE is an outrageous mixtape of silly songs, ridiculous sketches, musical mayhem, absurd clowning, and laugh-out-loud audience interaction designed for audiences ages 4 to 400.

For more than a decade, The Listies have delighted families around the globe with their unique brand of smart, anarchic comedy. Now New York audiences will have the opportunity to experience the duo's celebrated stage show, which combines pop music, puppetry, visual gags, PowerPoint presentations, dad jokes, and a healthy dose of delightful nonsense into one unforgettable hour of entertainment.

The duo recently received Edinburgh Fringe's Primary Times Award for Best Production for Children and are recipients of a Sydney Theatre Award, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's prestigious Golden Gibbo Award for Best Independent Show, and numerous other honors. Remarkably, they remain the only children's act ever nominated for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's coveted Best Show Award.

Founded in 2008 by Higgins and Kelly, The Listies originally created comedy for adults before discovering that children were a much more appreciative audience—and significantly less likely to complain online. Since then, they have created more than ten acclaimed stage productions, released multiple albums, published bestselling children's books, and starred in several television series for Australia's ABC network.

Presented in New York by House of Oz, the award-winning organization dedicated to showcasing Australian artists on the international stage, THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE offers a rare opportunity for American audiences to experience one of Australia's most celebrated family comedy acts live.

The creative team for the THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE is written and performed by Matthew Kelly and Richard Higgins (The Listies), music and lyrics by The Listies and Ryan Ritchie, with lighting design by Emma Lockhart Wilson, video graphics by Emma Valente and sound design by Iva Lottagas.

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