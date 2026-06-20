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Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS

Label•less will run through August 29, 2026 at The Duke on 42nd Street.

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Label•less, a new musical experience, playing Off-Broadway this summer, just celebrate dits opening night!  Label•less is a new musical experience that gets real about the challenges we all face in today’s world. Created by Drew Lachey and choreographer Lea Lachey, Label•lessfeatures a cast of young adults sharing real-life experiences and taking audiences on an emotional journey. With an original score spanning rock, pop, and R&B, plus hit songs like “Born This Way” and “Rise Up”.

The cast of Label•less includes Lauren Maria Abraham, Kaylee Bays, Justin Daxt Bobbs, Nasir Butler, Antonio Davis Jr., Micah Day, Abby Docherty, Aaron Gillis Jr., Cayla Nichole Harris, Diana Hutchinson, Iz Lachey, Kendall Maley, Paola Marcías, Bianca Mio, Nate Promkul, Ethan Eisaiah Rualo, Colton Smith, and Kiwi Villalobos

Label•less is written and directed by choreographer and performer Lea Lachey and award-winning stage and screen star Drew Lachey, of the multi-platinum and Grammy nominated vocal group 98 Degrees; and choreographed by Lea Lachey. Label•less features projections by Brave Berlin and casting by Holly Buczek, CSA - HDB Casting. Kelsey Harlow is the Stage Manager. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


The cast of LABEL•LESS

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


The cast of LABEL•LESS

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


The cast of LABEL•LESS with Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


Lea Lachey, Drew Lachey

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


Lea Lachey, Drew Lachey

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


Trevor Penick, Lea Lachey, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


Nick Lachey

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS Image


Nick Lachey



Label•less


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