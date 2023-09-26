FRIGID New York to Present the 12th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival at UNDER St. Marks

FRIGID New York will present the 12th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival, featuring some of the most cutting-edge storytellers in New York City. The festival will run November 3-11 at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($25 In-Person; $20 Streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

Now in its twelfth year, the Gotham Storytelling Festival brings together diverse storytellers to do what they do best. Whether you’re looking to escape into someone else’s story, to commiserate with an artist, or laugh out loud, Gotham has something for you. This year’s festival was curated by storyteller Brad Lawrence.

Adam Wade's Solo Show: UPS AND DOWNS

Written & Performed by Adam Wade

The new solo show from Adam Wade, the 20-time Moth Story Slam winner, creator of the #1 Best Selling Audible Original 'You Ought To Know Adam Wade' and from TV’s 'Inside Amy Schumer' and 'Girls'. Friday, November 3 at 9:30pm 60 minutes

Thirty And Change

Written & Performed by Calvin S. Cato

A one-person show about dating and finding companionship while leaving your 20s and 30s behind. Saturday, November 4 at 9:30pm 75 minutes

The OutCast!

Written & Performed by David Hu

David is a 1st Generation Asian American who was born and raised in The Bronx. David’s parents immigrated from Hong Kong in the 1970’s for a better life. Growing up, David faced many different hurdles throughout his life, from racism to social and financial problems. Throughout David’s life he dealt with depression, insecurity, alienation and eventually health issues. Ironically David came to terms with the different hurdles throughout his life through storytelling in his late 30’s. Storytelling taught David that being vulnerable is not a weakness but as strength! Monday, November 6 at 7pm 60 minutes Streaming

Adam Wade's Storytelling Class Student Spotlight Showcase

Presented by Adam Wade

A curated show featuring some of Adam Wade’s awesome Magnet Theater storytelling students presenting the stories they worked on in his class!

Monday, November 6 at 8:30pm 60 minutes

It Came From New York

Hosted by Michele Carlo

It Came From New York is a storytelling show that features both native New Yorkers and and a token (transplant) telling what it was like to actually grow up in (or come to) the city so many want to/wish they could move to. Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm 60 minutes Streaming

SIGHTED PEOPLE SUCK!

Written & Performed by Leona Godin

Writer and performer Leona Godin has lived on pretty much every notch of the sight-blindness continuum and has been on all kinds of stages. From presenting animals to other kids at the San Francisco Zoo, to banging drums in a New Orleans punk band, to finding love and her (decisively not-angelic) blind voice in an East Village basement theater open mic, she’s learned a lot. Like how to handle a boa constrictor, play the accordion, have Blind Pride in an ocularcentric world, land a TV commercial, and wield a white cane with authority while wearing high-heel boots (OK, maybe she’s still working on that one). Most importantly, she’s learned the hard-fought lesson that blindness isn't really the problem. It's just that sighted people kind of suck! Wednesday, November 8 at 7pm 60 minutes Streaming

Pearl Necklace: A Gay Sexcapade

Written & Performed by Jamie Brickhouse

Jamie’s sex life gives new meaning to the term parks and recreation as he takes audiences on a hilarious, bawdy, and touching romp through his amorous adventures in bathhouses, beaches, libraries, and appallingly decorated apartments. Called “a natural raconteur” by the Washington Post, this 5-time Moth champion’s darkly comic stories of his sybaritic journey reveal his struggle to shed shame and guilt and discover self-acceptance and one true love.

Thursday, November 9 at 7pm 60 minutes Streaming

The Real Black Swann Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen

Written & Performed by Les Kurkendaal-Barrett

This is the true story of William Dorsey Swann . Former slave who became the Queen of Drag in the late 1800’s . Also the first queer activist

Thursday, November 9 at 8:30pm 70 minutes Streaming

Martin Dockery: Every Good Story Ends With One

Written & Performed by Martin Dockery

A funny, TRUE story about an unbelievable, mysterious romance.

“Highly recommended. Absolutely delightful.” -Orlando Sentinel

“My favorite comedic storytelling show at the 2023 Fringe.” -Orlando Weekly

“This is a must-see show!” -King’s River Life Magazine, Fresno

Winner: 2022 Vancouver Pick of the Fringe

Martin Dockery has won 50 fringe circuit awards at festivals across the world.

“If you haven’t seen him yet, where have you been?” -UMFM, Winnipeg

Friday, November 10 at 7pm 60 minutes

Geeked Out: Stories from the Geek Side of Life

Hosted by Marc L Abbott

Being a geek has grown in fashion in recent years but there was a time when being a geek bore a stigma and those of us geeks had to keep things under wraps. But there were times we just couldn't hold it back. Six storytellers will tell true stories about the times they let their inner geek shine. Whether it was meeting that idol that inspired them to pursue their passions, finding that collectable or special item they longed to have, or throwing caution to the wind and letting the world know they're not ashamed of being a geek.

Friday, November 10 at 8:30pm 90 minutes Streaming

An Intimate Evening of Issues

Hosted by Tess Henry

You are cordially invited to An Intimate Evening of Issues hosted by Tess Henry. With so much going on in the world to worry about i.e war, climate change, the subway costing 15 cents more, take a night to focus on what really matters, other people's problems. Sit back, relax and enjoy the issues. Friday, November 10 at 10:30pm 60 minutes Streaming

Big Honor Student Energy

Written & Performed by Alisa Rosenthal

Kicked out of ballet lessons at 4 for being “too much,” Alisa Rosenthal has carried this same joie de vivre through her whole life. From an ill-fated semester at clown school to unnecessarily enthusiastic job interviews with AI recruiters, she somehow always finds herself underworked and overprepared. Saturday, November 11 at 7pm 60 minutes Streaming

The Big Secret

Written & Performed by Brad Lawrence

When Storyteller Brad Lawrence was 14, a friend in his Evangelical youth group told him a secret and made him promise to tell no one. And he didn't. For over thirty years. At first it was to keep a promise, then it was just on principle, then it was to honor the dead, but ultimately it just became a habit. But eventually something happened in the outside world that caused him to tell someone the secret for the first time and doing so, after decades, became a lesson in how keeping the truth under wraps can warp it, change it, and sometimes make it not the truth at all.

Saturday, November 11 at 8:30pm 60 minutes

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc