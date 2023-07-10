FRIGID New York to Present Infinite Variety Productions' PRETENDING TO FLY at UNDER St. Marks

FRIGID New York will present a limited engagement of Infinite Variety Productions’ Pretending to Fly, before it heads to the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Performances will take place on Wednesday, July 26 at 7pm, Saturday, July 29 at 4pm, and Sunday, July 30 at 4pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($10-$15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

Summer 2020, New York City. Months into the first Covid-19 lockdown, flatmates Kaitlyn and Frances escape onto their rooftops, trying to hold the pieces of their friendship – and sanity – together. The two young women will find escapism in the tales of Carla Horowitz, a Women Airforce Service Pilot in WWII and main subject of Kaitlyn’s dissertation. What contemporary truths will they uncover through immersion in the past? Why is our society still trying to challenge gender, ethnicity and class stereotypes? Will we ever learn our lessons?

Based on real interviews with Carla and NYC residents during the pandemic, Pretending to Fly weaves fiction and non-fiction into a re-imagined documentary narrative that explores the unspoken sides of history through a feminist, gender and multicultural lens.

Starring Kate Szekely (Jagged Mind, Shark Waters) as Kaitlyn and Marie Davis (New Media: The Hunted) as Frances.

Ashley Adelman (Playwright/Director) recently directed Great Gatsby at The Sedona Arts Academy. Ashley is also the recipient of funding from The Bronx Council of the Arts to research and develop her newest documentary play Excavating the Rising Star in partnership with The Bronx Heritage Music Center. Ashley is a graduate of NYU TISCH and The Actors Studio.

Infinite Variety Productions (IVP) is a non-profit, women-led theatre company who has been producing and innovating documentary theatre for over ten years. IVP’s stories are told through a feminist and queer lens that celebrates underrepresented voices. Their recent immersive documentary play Nellie and the Women of Blackwell won the Broadway World Best Immersive Show 2021 award and received very enthusiastic reviews. IVP is also recipient of an Honourable Mention from the Annual Gracie Awards and the Alliance of Women in Media for its radio production of In Their Footsteps, first aired on NPR channel WLIW. In Their Footsteps participated in the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe and recently toured in Italy with OnStage! (Rome and Milan) and in Australia with TheatreTravels. www.infinitevarietynyc.org

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc