FOREVER AND A DAY to Make New York Premiere at Theatre Row

New musical "Forever and a Day" will make its NYC premiere with one night only performance at Theatre Row.

"Forever and a Day," a new musical by Marcus Scott and Steven Silverstein, will be part of the Downtown Urban Arts Festival's 20th Anniversary season, running June 1-June 25 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). "Forever and a Day" will be performed Thursday, June 9th at 8 PM.

Triggered by viral videos of young black people dying, a boy genius and his best pals embark on a journey to discover the Fountain of Youth. By creating the cure for eternal youth and immortality, they believe they could circumvent and combat the rampant violence brought on against young black people. Originally written and performed over Zoom in 2020, this timely musical now makes its NYC premiere.

"Forever and a Day" is directed by Justin Schwartz, with Eugene Gwozdz as musical director and Becca Fox as choreography consultant. The cast stars Ifedayo Gatling, LaDonna Burns, KristalMarie Anderson, Prince Parker, and Heeya Kim.

Tickets are $20. All audience members must show proof of vaccination for all in-person attendance. For Theatre Row's COVID protocols visit here: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/ covid-19-information/.

Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) is a five-week annual multi-disciplinary arts event with cultural offerings in theater, film, music and poetry held during the spring at renowned venues in downtown Manhattan, NYC. DUAF treats New Yorkers, East Coasters and tourists to the best of new groundbreaking theater and film from around the world. Storytellers from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape and from around the world have the opportunity to share their stories that interpret our history and our times.