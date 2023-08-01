Experience A MIDSOMMAR NIGHT'S DREAM: ANOTHER TRIP OF A PARTY at The McKittrick Hotel

Experience the magic and wonder of Shakespeare's classic play in this limited engagement production.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Experience A MIDSOMMAR NIGHT'S DREAM: ANOTHER TRIP OF A PARTY at The McKittrick Hotel

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, will present the return of its latest seasonal celebration, A Midsommar Night’s Dream: Another Trip of a Party. By popular demand, the hotel will take another trip into the night on Saturday, September 9, before the sun sets on summer.

A Midsommar Night’s Dream: Another Trip of a Party is a supernatural celebration where ritual transcends into revelry. The McKittrick Hotel invites guests to celebrate, dance, drink, and explore its fascinating floors once again as live entertainment, music, and ethereal delights signal the golden euphoria of summer.

Produced by Emursive, the party was conceptualized and directed by Conor Doyle and Oliver Sayer, founders of immersive creation studio, One Hundred, with dance artist and choreographer, Marla Phelan, the Associate Choreographer/Director to Fiddler on the Roof’s Broadway touring company.

All three creatives trace their roots back to performing in Sleep No More and other Punchdrunk works. They have shaped many of The McKittrick’s parties and special events, including the hotel’s legendary Halloween and New Year’s Eve soirées.

Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $65 per person (plus fees). Guest entry begins at 9PM and doors are open until 1:30AM. Drinks are not included, but will be available for purchase at the event.

Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz’s List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir, an exclusive lounge for the evening. Maximilian’s Guest tickets include Oz’s benefits plus a reserved table in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom.

Guests are encouraged to dress in floral, fauna, innocent, or supernatural style for pagan pageantry. Themes include blooming florals, mushroom spores, faeries, beasts, Elizabethan/Shakespearean drag, or all white.

All guests must be at least 21 to attend. Pricing is subject to change.

For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit Click Here.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick (@speakeasymagick), and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen), during their stay.

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT SLEEP NO MORE

UK-based Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone’s journey is different and unique.

Sleep No More’s creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), BEATRICE MINNS (Design Associate), and LIVI VAUGHAN (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by EMURSIVE (Jonathan Hochwald and Arthur Karpati, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. EMURSIVE produces immersive theatre in extraordinary places.

For additional information, visit www.sleepnomorenyc.com.




1
Summer Sway: Enjoy Free Outdoor DJ Sets Every Friday and Saturday at The Sheds Outdoor Pla Photo
Summer Sway: Enjoy Free Outdoor DJ Sets Every Friday and Saturday at The Shed's Outdoor Plaza

Get ready for an unforgettable summer experience as The Shed's outdoor plaza transforms into a lively party venue with free DJ sets every Friday and Saturday. Mark your calendars starting August 11 and dance the night away under the stars. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity for some summer swaying!

2
Transforma Theatre Reveals Cast for BIOADAPTED at CultureLab LIC Photo
Transforma Theatre Reveals Cast for BIOADAPTED at CultureLab LIC

Get all the details on the cast of Transforma Theatre's BIOADAPTED, the highly anticipated show running from September 9th to September 24th at CultureLab LIC. Don't miss out on this exciting theatrical experience!

3
Houses on The Moon to Honor Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli at AMPLIFY 2023 Gala C Photo
Houses on The Moon to Honor Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli at AMPLIFY 2023 Gala Celebration

Join in at the AMPLIFY 2023 Gala Celebration as Houses on The Moon recognizes the remarkable achievements of Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate and show your support.

4
Brenda Braxton Joins Production Team of PAY THE WRITER Photo
Brenda Braxton Joins Production Team of PAY THE WRITER

Learn more about how Broadway star Brenda Braxton joins the production team of 'Pay the Writer' and adds her talent to this captivating show. Find out what her role is and how her involvement enhances the production.

