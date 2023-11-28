Exclusive Photos: Rachel Brosnahan and Carol Kane Visit MADWOMEN OF THE WEST

The show officially opens on Monday, December 4.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Photo 1 Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2 Photo 2 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo 4 Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott

Madwomen of the West Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $57.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

Rachel Brosnahan visited the new Off-Broadway comedy, “Madwomen of the West” to support her “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” co-star Caroline Aaron. The same day also saw Carol Kane visiting her “Taxi” co-star Marilu Henner.

Check out the photos below!

The show officially opens on Monday, December 4.

Madwomen of the West is a new comedy by Sandra  Tsing Loh and directed by Thomas Caruso at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street).  Playing a limited engagement beginning November 11, the new opening date will be Monday, December  4 and the comedy will run to December 31, 2023. The hilarious comedy features Caroline Aaron,  Brooke Adams, Marilu Henner, and Melanie Mayron. 

Welcome to Jules' stunning Brentwood mansion, where hangry (she's sugar-cleansing) Marilyn is  throwing a surprise birthday brunch for Claudia, who hates birthdays. Champagne corks pop — and 

tempers flare — when their long-estranged celebrity friend Zoey crashes the party, fresh from her  TED Talks. Expect hilarity, outrageous opinions, and unexpected wisdom about what it means to be  a woman (no matter what pronouns you use) in the 21st century. 

Madwomen of the West features Set Design by Christian Fleming; Lighting Design by Pamela  Kupper; Costume Design by Sharon Feldstein and Erin Hirsh; Sound Design by Max Silverman and  Production Stage Manager Michael Palmer. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of  Sandra Loh

Madwomen of the West

Madwomen of the West

Madwomen of the West

Madwomen of the West

Madwomen of the West




RELATED STORIES

1
Ellis Gage Will Lead The World Premiere Reading of GOLIATH: A NEW MUSICAL Photo
Ellis Gage Will Lead The World Premiere Reading of GOLIATH: A NEW MUSICAL

On December 1st, 2023, Actor Therapy New Works and Very Intense Productions will present an AEA 29-hour reading of Goliath, a new musical with book by Cassidy Layton (Severance) and music and lyrics by Ethan Carlson (Waitress), culminating in a small presentation for an invited audience at Open Jar Studios.

2
Photos/Video: Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Photo
Photos/Video: Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II

Actor and Producer Malik Yoba and Playwright David Heron are celebrating another successful staged reading production of Heron’s award winning courtroom drama Against His Will, presented at City Center Stage II on Monday, November 13. Check out photos and video clips from the event here!

3
Photos: First Look At THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME At The York Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME At The York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company “Where Musicals Come to Life,” presents the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a musical comedy of biblical proportions, with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. See photos from the production.

4
CHESTNUTS- an Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts To Run At American Theater Of Actors Photo
CHESTNUTS- an Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts To Run At American Theater Of Actors

Experience an evening of laughter and unexpected holiday cheer with 'ChestNUTS,' a unique collection of one-acts, songs, and poems at the American Theater of Actors. Don't miss the world premieres of twisted holiday tales and humor. Tickets available now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You