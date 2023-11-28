Exclusive Photos: Rachel Brosnahan and Carol Kane Visit MADWOMEN OF THE WEST

Rachel Brosnahan visited the new Off-Broadway comedy, “Madwomen of the West” to support her “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” co-star Caroline Aaron. The same day also saw Carol Kane visiting her “Taxi” co-star Marilu Henner.

Check out the photos below!

The show officially opens on Monday, December 4.

Madwomen of the West is a new comedy by Sandra Tsing Loh and directed by Thomas Caruso at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street). Playing a limited engagement beginning November 11, the new opening date will be Monday, December 4 and the comedy will run to December 31, 2023. The hilarious comedy features Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams, Marilu Henner, and Melanie Mayron.

Welcome to Jules' stunning Brentwood mansion, where hangry (she's sugar-cleansing) Marilyn is throwing a surprise birthday brunch for Claudia, who hates birthdays. Champagne corks pop — and

tempers flare — when their long-estranged celebrity friend Zoey crashes the party, fresh from her TED Talks. Expect hilarity, outrageous opinions, and unexpected wisdom about what it means to be a woman (no matter what pronouns you use) in the 21st century.

Madwomen of the West features Set Design by Christian Fleming; Lighting Design by Pamela Kupper; Costume Design by Sharon Feldstein and Erin Hirsh; Sound Design by Max Silverman and Production Stage Manager Michael Palmer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sandra Loh