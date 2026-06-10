Estelle Parsons and More to Join THE PEOPLE VERSUS LENNY BRUCE Post Show Discussions

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of The People Versus Lenny Bruce Off-Broadway will host post-show discussions following upcoming performances. The People Versus Lenny Bruce is a play by Susan Charlotte, based on the legal case of legendary lawyer Martin Garbus at Theatre Row – Theatre Four, currently playing through Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The story of Lenny Bruce and his New York trial is more relevant now than ever. A heart-breaking and thought provoking story filled with humor, this theatrical adaptation is the story of comic Lenny Bruce and his lawyer Martin Garbus who tried to save his client from the system – and from himself.

Directed by Antony Marsellis, the cast for The People Versus Lenny Bruce is Johnny Anthony as Lenny Bruce, Timothy Doyle as Jules Feiffer, Dan Grimaldi as Herbert Ruhe, Ian Lithgow as Richard H. Kuh, Jonathan Spivey as Forrest Johnson, Stephen Schnetzer as Martin Garbus/Narrator, and Roberta Wallach as Dorothy Kilgallen. Michael J. Osgood, former Deputy Chief of the NYPD/Special Victim’s Unit, is Co-Producer.

The additional guest speakers for the post performance discussions are:

Sunday, June 14: Susan Herman (President Emeritus of the ACLU & Ruth Bader Ginsburg Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School)

Tuesday, June 16: Estelle Parsons (Academy Award winning actress)

Thursday, June 25: Martin Garbus, Michael J. Osgood (Former Deputy Chief of the NYPD/Special Victim’s Unit), and Randy Jurgensen (Retired NYC police officer who arrested Lenny Bruce).

At the conclusion of the trial, License Inspector Herbert Ruhe, the Prosecuter’s witness, said the following to Attorney Allen Schwartz: “We aimed for Bruce. We picked him out of all the performers. I know he was not obscene, yet in a way I feel he had to be convicted.” These words were spoken in 1964 but they could have easily been said in 2026. Jimmy Kimmel, Rahm Emanuel and The New York Times all referenced Lenny Bruce when speaking of how the first amendment was under attack. When Inspector Ruhe testified against Bruce, he knew Bruce was innocent. He not only rationalized his lies, he bragged about them!

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...