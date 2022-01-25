Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson & More to Perform in 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will return for "Season 3" tonight on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. A bold group of top actors and writers have been paired to create a set of all-new pieces. From 6 PM onward, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

Writing this week's pieces are Melis Aker, Serena Berman, Mario Correa, Allie Levitan, Michael Mitnick, George Pendle, Danny Tejera, and Catherine Weingarten. Their work will be interpreted by a formidable cast, including Tessa Albertson, Reiko Aylesworth, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Emma Kikue, Monique Moses, Jaime Rosenstein, Jasmine Sharma, Desean Kevin Terry, and Nicholas Webber.

Last night at 6 PM, 10 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers began crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, will film their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos will begin to be released, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.