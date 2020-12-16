Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces 38TH MARATHON OF ONE-ACT PLAYS Will Celebrate BIPOC Artists

Ensemble Studio Theatre announced today that they will make the return to in-person theater, once it is safe to do so, with their 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays in 2021. This Marathon will be fully comprised of work from artists who identify as Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC).

Playwright Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and director Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet), both members of EST's Ensemble, will serve as Co-Artistic Directors of the 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays, curating the lineup from submissions of plays that have never been produced in New York and are 10-30 minutes in length.

"We so look forward to coming home to our stage in Hell's Kitchen next fall," said William Carden, EST's Artistic Director. "We're using this re-opening to celebrate the tradition and meaning the Marathon holds for EST and our audience, while recognizing and empowering the work of BIPOC playwrights, directors, actors, and designers.

"Colette and Mike have created some of the most exciting work I've seen on our stage, around New York and across the country," said Carden "They have a deep sense of what the Marathon can do, and a knack for inspiring talented artists. It'll be fun to see where they take us."

"After so long away from the theater we're excited to put together a Marathon that celebrates the one act form with underrepresented perspectives," said Mike Lew.

Colette Robert added, "EST has been an artistic home to both of us and we have an opportunity here to hold the door open for other BIPOC artists."

Submissions will open on February 1, 2021 and remain open until February 28, 2021. All submissions must be a true one-act that celebrates this unique form, not a truncated full-length nor elongated sketch. There is no restriction on form, casting composition or thematic content. Writers across the US at any point in their career are encouraged to submit, regardless of their location, representation or education. For more information and to submit work, please visit ensemblestudiotheatre.org/marathon.