Emerging Artists Theatre To Premiere Three New Off-Broadway Plays Running In Repertory September 4 To October 29

The award-winning Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT), currently celebrating their 30th anniversary, has announced three new Off-Broadway plays having their World Premiere this fall at the 28th Street Theatre (also known as TADA). The two month engagement will feature the following plays running in repertory: Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams, and Sex Work Sex Play by Caytha Jentis.

All three shows were previously showcased at EAT's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Work Series) and will run September 4th to October 29th at the 28th Street Theatre (TADA) on a rotating schedule. The first week will consist of preview performances.

Anne Being Frank (solo show)

Written by Ron Elisha

Directed by Amanda Brooke Lerner

Featuring Alexis Fishman as Anne Frank

"In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart." Anne Frank wrote these famous words a mere three weeks before she met the people who weren't. Would she still have written the famous line if she had known the fate her family would suffer at the hands of the Nazis?

Anne Being Frank moves between three worlds. The secret annex where she and her family are in hiding, Bergen Belsen where she lives out her final days, and an unlived future in a swanky New York publishing house. Here we meet the bright, debut author: who with devastating new insight into the depths of human depravity has rewritten her entire diary. On a quest to tell the truth, she crosses swords with the literati, who dearly wish to maintain the innocence of the original.



Opening night is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 7pm. Performance schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 2pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. (No performance Sunday, Sept 17) Running time: 80 minutes.

Content Warning: This show contains disturbing material including harsh language, gun shots, sexual violence, and degradation.

Doris Day: My Secret Love (play with music)

Written by Paul Adams

Directed by Melissa Attebery

Featuring Tiffan Borelli as Doris Day and David Beck as Les Brown

Doris Day led a fascinating life that was fueled by both a drive to make people happy and a desire to find someone who truly cared for her. Her husbands dictated the terms and path of her career until she was finally able to realize she could take back control. Her voice and lyrical stylings made her a unique and ever-present comfort to an America needing a winning smile and wholesomeness that were her trademarks. Featuring 14 of her most famous songs.

Opening night is scheduled for Monday, September 11 at 7pm. Performance schedule: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm, Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 5pm. Running time: 85 minutes

Sex Work Sex Play (play)

Written by Caytha Jentis

Directed by Rosie Gunther McCooe

Set in Brooklyn, this charming and witty play invites us to laugh at the delightfully awkward and uncomfortable scenarios of five people - a divorced mother, her college aged daughter, a suburban husband and wife and a male porn star, who are all struggling in their own ways with life, love, relationships, work, and... sex! Where everything and everybody is a swipe away and nobody tells the truth.

Opening night is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 at 7pm. Performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 9pm, and Sundays at 7pm. Running time: 85 minutes.

The cast features Amber Gatlin, Josh Hyman, Kerry McGann, Chris Trindade and Constance Zaytoun.

The creative team for the three productions include scenic design by Colleen Shea, and lighting design by G. Ben Swope. Costume design for Doris Day: My Secret Love by Nicole Wee.

Tickets are $59 and go on sale July 1, 2023 at Click Here. All performances take place at the 28th Street Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

In the past 30 years, Emerging Artists Theatre has premiered over 300 new works Off-Broadway and Off Off Broadway and garnered several awards including a Drama Desk Award nomination for Capathia Jenkins in (Mis)Understanding Mammy: The Hattie McDaniel Story, the American Theatre Wing Grant Award for Consistent Excellence in Theatre, and the Founders Award at the inaugural New York Innovative Theatre Awards. In 2006, EAT started producing their bi-annual new work series which focuses on new solo shows, plays, dance, and musicals. Over the years, this series (now known as Spark Theatre Festival NYC) has given over 5,000 artists a chance to showcase their new work. Their Fall festival is slated for October 30 to November 19, 2023. EAT's most recent Off-Broadway productions include Penny Penniworth by Chris Weikel, The Sensational Josephine Baker by Cheryl Howard, Claymont by Kevin Brofsky, Sisters' Dance by Sarah Hollister, and The Play About the Naked Guy by David Bell. Click Here