Ellis Gage Will Lead The World Premiere Reading of GOLIATH: A NEW MUSICAL

On December 1st, 2023, Actor Therapy New Works and Very Intense Productions will present an AEA 29-hour reading of Goliath, a new musical with book by Cassidy Layton (Severance) and music and lyrics by Ethan Carlson (Waitress), culminating in a small presentation for an invited audience at Open Jar Studios.

Goliath follows Andrew, a recently out 20-year-old who is sent to a gay conversion camp to “become” straight, or else lose his parents' tuition money for college. While he plans to blend in, remain gay and get out, his journey takes a completely different turn when he teams up with the other campers to shut down Camp Goliath for good. His feelings become even more complicated when he begins to fall for a closeted former camper, Hayden. When a storm forces camp to be held in an underground bunker, the campers must face and harness full-scale religious retribution. Goliath is a story about embracing your true identity, fighting for good in the wake of hopelessness, and the complicated nature of truth and salvation.

Alex Hare (School of Rock, Side Show) directs and Steven Tran (Lizard Boy) music directs a cast featuring Ryan Bronston, Kris Carrasco, Patrick Ryan Castle, Holly Marie Dunn (SHOUT: The Mod Musical), Ellis Gage (Next to Normal, White Rose), David Allan Marshall (Sweeney Todd), José Monge (Waitress, Les Miserables), Matthew Morón, and Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days).

Ethan Carlson (he/him) is a loud and proud queer New York-based up-and-coming musical theatre actor/composer + lyricist. His unique, folky, electric songs have been featured at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, the Davenport Theatre and more. His show, Her Sound, had a sold out show in NYC's iconic venue, Joe's Pub, under the direction of Sammi Cannold (Endlings, EVITA) and Mary McGowan (Jagged Little Pill, How To Dance in Ohio), and has since been performed internationally. During the pandemic, Her Sound's concept album was remotely recorded, produced by Ryan Scott Oliver and Thousand Faced Theatre Company, and features Alysha Umphress, Krysta Rodriguez, L Morgan Lee, Jo Lampert, Jeanna de Waal, Eleri Ward and many more incredible artists. On stage, Ethan most recently was seen touring in the limited engagement run of Waitress directed by Diane Paulus & Abbey O'Brien. Pace MT graduate. @therealethancarlson, www.ethancarlsonactor.com

Cassidy Layton (she/her) is a Florida-raised queer Latinx Jew, so it's no surprise her work swings quirky, bittersweet, and has an abysmally dark sense of humor. As a writer, her work has been made into immersive theater experiences (New York City Artist Corp Grant), seen short runs in grungy houses (The Kraine), and has just begun to find its devoted audience (SoHo Playhouse, Rootbeer Occasion Theater Co, Vail Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival). Cassidy hopes to write lines that are deeply meaningful and easy to say- as a performer herself Cassidy can be seen in shows that often reflect her off-beat flavor of writing, (Severance, Apple TV; Hunters, Amazon Prime; New Amsterdam, NBC; SNL, NBC; Full Frontal with Sam Bee, Comedy Central). On stage, Cass has had the pleasure of joining the first Equity reading of Adam Gwon's All the World's a Stage, the first national tour of Charlotte's Web, Next to Normal (immersive), All Star (The Theater Center) among others! In her free time Cassidy is a Story Pirate, explores the creative process with her band of performing artists: Divine Riot, and is raising a very polite Spaniel named Pastrami with her partner Larry. @casadilla67, cassidyroselayton@gmail.com