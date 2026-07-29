Elf Lyons to Make NY and USA Debut at SoHo Playhouse With THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE

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Comedian Elf Lyons will make her New York and US debut with her new show, The Woman on The Edge, running at New York’s SoHo Playhouse this fall from September 24 – October 18; opening night is set for September 27. The show is produced by Westbeth Entertainment and Mick Perrin Worldwide. Elf Lyon’s debut follows Westbeth Entertainment’s long history of presenting remarkable International Artists to North America including Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah and Hannah Gadsby.

In the show, Elf presents a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) comedy about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf’s engagement, The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf.

With nods to Hitchcock’s Vertigo, The Apollo 13 mission, and the opera Pagliacci, Elf creates a multi-genre work that crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. Expect a collision of forms as opera, stand-up, clowning, character and verbatim theatre sit side by side alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and a fragmented mind that won’t stay in one place.

About Elf Lyons

Elf loves making work that stretches the relationship between comedy, theatre, and performance art. In the last few years, she has been lucky to work on creative projects with establishments such as the Barbican, the British Library, the London Science Museum, the Royal Society of Literature and the City of London to name a few. She is the most programmed artist at the Soho Theatre, London.

Elf's solo work has included solo shows re-enacting classical ballet using found items, musicals about the economy whilst dressed as a Lion, a mime show about a bank robbery and a comedy horror extravaganza inspired by the work of Stephen King.

In 2025 Elf toured the UK, Europe and Australia with her shows Horses, Swan, Raven and Chiffchaff and returned to the Edinburgh fringe with her acclaimed Bird Trilogy which sold out the entire run. In September 2025 Elf was awarded Best Comedy at the Sky Arts Awards. Her podcast Elfonomics released its fourth series, and she directed half a dozen shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

In 2024, Elf had a sell-out run of her show Horses at the Edinburgh Fringe. She was awarded the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, the Comedian's Choice Award for Best Show, and the Mervyn Stutter 'Spirit of the Fringe' Award. For her show Raven she was awarded Best Show at the Reykjavik Fringe, Iceland and was awarded Best Comedy at the Adelaide Fringe, Australia.

In 2023 Elf was listed as Number 25 in The Telegraphs' 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century' and was nominated for the Deaf Action Award for Deaf Excellence for her comedy show Heist which she developed with the visual vernacular performer, Duffy. She performed and toured three different one hour comedy shows. These included HEIST - an absurdist comedy show conducted entirely in BSL with Duffy; TALKS DIRTY - a one hour straight stand-up show about filth; and RAVEN - her mad-cap comedy horror show. In April 2023 Elf had her stage debut at the Arcola Theatre in the role of Rachel in Lisa Carroll's stage play The Misandrist where she received rave reviews for her performance.

Alongside her live work Elf is a well-respected writer. She has written for The Guardian, The Times, The Scotsman, The Telegraph, The Independent, Londonist, Cosmopolitan Magazine and Refinery29, among others. Topics have ranged from ethical non monogamy, the power of horror to economics.

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