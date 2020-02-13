Eddie Star Set To Perform A Rockquiem At The Triad Theater

Eddie Star will be performing in the elevated, staged reading of Philip Paul Kelly's new musical "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," which will take place at the Triad Theater on May 3, 2020, at 4 pm.

The musical inspired by the life of champion wrestler Ivan Koloff features compositions from Star's catalog and songwriter Paul Castrataro (The Portrait of Dorian Gray, Fags & Cellphones, Black Iris).

The musical had an initial successful reading last March at the Triad Theater and has been

under continued development over the past year. This time Star will be performing with a full

band, and the reading will include technical enhancements.

Star released a single and video last October, his version of the classic Rocky Horror Picture Show opening classic, "Science Fiction/Double Feature." Admission to the reading will be complimentary, and refreshments will be available for purchase. For updates and information, please visit https://www.rockquiem.com.

Check out below The Best of Eddie Star Playlist on Spotify.

Eddie Star is a singer, songwriter, musician, filmmaker, and business innovator who began his career at the age of 17 in the recording studios of Hollywood. He went on to lead Eddie Star & The Zero Effect and JoyBox and bring his brand of rock-influenced punk to audiences everywhere. He continues to release music and work on projects in film and theatre.



Rockquiem For A Wrestler is a dramatic parody inspired by the legendary wrestler Ivan Koloff. Written by Actor, Writer, and Director, Philip Paul Kelly (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical), and features the music of Eddie Star and Paul Castrataro.

The Theater was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off-Broadway History including, Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton, and Celebrity Autobiography. The Triad's proprietors are Peter Martin and Rick Newman (original owner of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Club and Pat Benatar's Manager).





