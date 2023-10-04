EVERY GOOD STORY ENDS WITH ONE Will Play Gotham Storytelling Festival at UNDER St. Marks

The performance is on Friday, November 10th.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

After touring his 10th solo storytelling show across Canada, Martin Dockery returns to his hometown of NYC to present Martin Dockery: Every Good Story Ends With One. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 Gotham Storytelling Festival at UNDER St.  Marks (94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009) with one performance on Friday, November 10th @ 7pm. Tickets ($25 in person) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.  The performance will run 60 minutes.  

  

This is a funny, TRUE story about an unbelievable, mysterious romance. In the midst of a disastrous run of a show in Australia, Dockery begins receiving puzzling gifts and letters from a woman named Erin. It’s a mystery that leads to an ending that no one could’ve seen coming - especially not the audience.  

Since 2009, Martin Dockery has made his living touring his 10 solo storytelling shows and 7 two-person plays to festivals all around the world. Along the way, he’s won 50 fringe circuit awards, met his wife at a festival in London, and toured with their young daughter. More can be found at www.MartinDockery.com.   

EVERY GOOD STORY ENDS WITH ONE Will Play Gotham Storytelling Festival at UNDER St. Marks




