ENTER LAUGHING Ends Run At The York Theatre Company Sunday, June 23

Final Performances! The York Theatre Company concludes the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing: The Musical on Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at The York Theatre Company where performances began May 7, 2019. The limited engagement that was originally scheduled to conclude June 9, will have played 9 preview and 39 regular performances.

Enter Laughing: The Musical, with direction and musical staging by York Theatre favorite Stuart Ross (York's Plaid Tidings), music direction by Phil Reno (Something Rotten!), and choreography by Jennifer Paulson-Lee (York's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), returned kick's off The York's year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The ten-member cast features Raji Ahsan (Stage Door) as Pike, Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) as Angela Marlowe, Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Miss B, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as David Kolowitz, Alison Fraser (Falsettos) as Mother, Michael Kostroff (The Producers) as Father, Paul Kreppel ("It's a Living") as Mr. Forman, David Schramm (Finian's Rainbow) as Marlowe, Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie) as Wanda, and Joe Veale (The Rivals) as Marvin.

Based on Carl Reiner's semi-autobiographical novel and Joseph Stein's stage adaptation, this hilariously tuneful musical careens through the misadventures of star-struck, stage-struck, woman-struck teenager David Kolowitz, who pratfalls his way into manhood via the theatre in 1930s New York City.

The creative team includes James Morgan (sets), Tyler M. Holland (costumes), Ken Billington & Jason Kantrowitz (lights), Julian Evans (sound), and Brooke van Hensbergen (props). The Production Manager and Production Stage Manager is Chris Steckel with Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Santos. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Enter Laughing: The Musical plays the remaining performance schedule: Tonight, Friday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at 2:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Enter Laughing: The Musical are priced at $67.50 - $72.50. Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's.





