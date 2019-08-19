EN EL OJO DE LA AGUJA To Play The Tank

TABULA RASA NYC THEATER AND PERFORMANCE LAB is pleased to announce the world premiere production in Spanish of their collective creative collaboration EN EL OJO DE LA AGUJA (In the Eye of the Needle), written and directed by Ramiro Antonio Sandoval in association with Johanna Bock (Spanish translation is based on a free interpretation by Edna Lee Figueroa from the English original).

EN EL OJO DE LA AGUJA will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The Tank (312 West 36th Street, NYC). Performances begin Saturday, September 7 and continue through Sunday, September 22. Opening Night is Sunday, September 8 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $30 and available at www.TheTankNYC.org. (Haga clic aquí para ver el comunicado de prensa en español.)

Mad or maddening?

Three characters challenge each other's imagination on their coexistence in a 'far-away-so-close' location from our actual condition.

"Always have a plan B and know where the nearest exit is" At the count of four, three, two ...missing! ...You better catch them before the wall is up! EN EL OJO DE LA AGUJA (In the eye of the needle) is a contemporary high tech-tragicomedy.

EN EL OJO DE LA AGUJA (In the eye of the needle) is a personal, social, and political exploration of conflict resolution (or the lack thereof). The deliberate avoidance of conflict or exchange of different points of view, can lead to isolation and alienation. In recent history, governments lack of attention to the needs of the needy, have resulted in not only uprisings, but forced displacements, unwelcomed migrations, and a refugee crisis.

The patriarchal vision of the contemporary world, may also have a key role in the social crisis sprouting worldwide. The absence of ethics present us with a cruel, almost comedic landscape (due to an almost pathologic state of mind), where a "back to basics" call is required.

In a world where thought leaders are ostracized and killed while the brute and inhuman rise in control over the land, the environment, women's and human rights...What is left? Who will leave next? When will we stop building walls to solve our problems? When will we come out of our selfish caves to demand honesty, to create new ideas? Will we be able to stop losing human kindness before the wall is up?



The production stars Klara Lopera-Sánchez, Andrés López-Alicea, Vanessa Hernández and Jei Fabiano. The production features original music by Samuel Torres, stage design by Verónica Álvarez with Omayra Garriga and Edu Canal with Alexis Mendoza and Elisabet Díaz Cintrón, technical direction by Omayra Garriga with Jorge Berrios Cuevas, costume design by Alejandra Laverde with Bibiana Torres Rey, lighting design by Karim Rivera Rosado. Juan Esteban Vélez is the production assistant.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You