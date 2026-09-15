Drew Michael's LOVE ME Will Make Off-Broadway Debut in October

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Love Me, an immersive and hilarious theatrical experience from the mind of Emmy Award-nominated comedian Drew Michael (“Saturday Night Live”), will open this fall at New York's SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NYC) for a strictly limited engagement directed by Peabody Award winner Prashanth Venkataramanujam (“Bill Nye Saves the World,” “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” Best of the Best).

Produced by Deaf West Theatre (DJ Kurs, Artistic Director and Jeff Perri, Managing Director), OHenry Productions, Nimitt Mankad, and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Love Me is written and performed by Michael and will play 22 performances only between Saturday, October 24 – Sunday, November 22, 2026. Tickets range from $39-$99 and are on sale now at LoveMeShow.com.

Presented as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival, Love Me arrives in New York following an acclaimed 2023 run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Drew brings the audience inside his mind as he retraces his lifelong search for love — five chapters, five relationships. Through headphones and cinematic sound design, the story isn't just told, it's felt from the inside.

Love Me marks former SNL writer Drew Michael's Off-Broadway debut. He was featured in 2018's “Drew Michael: Drew Michael” and 2021's “Drew Michael: Red Blue Green,” both produced by HBO. His longtime collaborator Prashanth Venkataramanujam served as the head writer of the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The show's creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (Sound Design) and Chelsea Zalikowski (Visual Access Engineer). Evan Bernardin Productions serves as General Manager.

ABOUT DREW MICHAEL

Drew Michael is a writer, performer, and comedian in New York. He has recorded two one-hour specials for HBO, both of which earned him a nomination for the prestigious Writers Guild award.

His debut special, Drew Michael, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Its radical approach in both format and content led The New York times to exalt it as “thrillingly subversive,” while GQ raved that Drew “represents the past and future of stand-up comedy.”

His most recent special, Red Blue Green, was hailed as “one of the best specials I've seen... searing and precise, philosophical and hilarious” by the New York Times as it continued to push the boundaries of what a stand-up special can be.

Drew also wrote for Saturday Night Live, where he earned his first Emmy nomination. In little league, Drew was a contact hitter who rarely struck out, and preferred to bat 2nd in the order.

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