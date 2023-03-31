Dramatists Guild & Drama Book Shop Team Up for END OF PLAY. National Playwriting Month

This April, the Drama Book Shop will be teaming up with the Dramatists Guild for End of Play. 2023.

End of Play.® is an annual initiative, created by the Dramatists Guild, to incentivize the completion of new plays, scores, or songs over the period of one month. Starting April 1, 2023, participating playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists will be challenged to write a brand new play or musical, or revise an old draft.

"The Drama Book Shop has long had a special place in our hearts for the writers that keep theatre evolving and keep our shelves full. We are proud to partner with The Dramatists Guild to further welcome playwrights, librettists, and lyricists to our community of creatives via our extensive resources regarding the writing process." shared Armelle González Harper, the bookstore's Community & Partnerships Liaison.

Throughout the month of April, End of Play.® participants will be able to visit the Drama Book Shop for a large collection of playwriting, musical theatre writing, and creativity books that will help guide and inspire them in their daily writing. The Drama Book Shop staff will be on hand to help match writers with the books that best suit their writing goals, experience level, and personal style.

On April 17, the Drama Book Shop will be launch a café collaboration to help get End of Play.® participants to the finish line! The "Spark of Creation," a sparkling iced americano comprised of lemon sparkling water, cane sugar, and our signature espresso, is specifically formulated to help writers get pen to paper. The Drama Book Shop looks forward to welcoming End of Play.® participants into its artistic community and wishes everyone the best of luck with their April writing goals!

"Sometimes, all you need is a challenge and a space to create! Bringing End of Play to the Drama Book Shop is a natural fit," said Dramatists Guild End of Play.® organizers Jordan Stovall and Lily Dwoskin. "Many theatre writers already have decades of inspirational memories there. We hope this collaboration rooted in community and the incubation of new ideas helps bring to life the many stories waiting to be told."

Participating writers can share their progress on social media using #EndOfPlay. To learn more about End of Play.®, please visit https://www.dramatistsguild.com/end-of-play.

Since its inception in 1919, the Dramatists Guild of America has been the professional trade association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists, and composers writing for the American stage. With over 10,000 members around the world, The Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest, and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work.

The Guild's advocacy, programs, events, publications, and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community, and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American theatre

Founded in 1917, the Drama Book Shop is an independent bookstore that has become a quintessential New York City cultural institution. Over the past 100 years, the Drama Book Shop has secured its reputation as the nation's best source for theatrical works and a resource for artists of all disciplines. In 2011, the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. This year DBS is the recipient of the Drama League's 2023 Contribution to the Theater Award "for its unwavering commitment to furthering the art of the American theater through the stewardship of a vital, century-long creative home for artists to thrive.