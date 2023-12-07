Downtown Urban Arts Festival Reveals 2024 Finalists

This year, DUAF received over 300 submissions.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) has revealed the finalists for its much anticipated 22nd season set for June 2024 in Manhattan's Theatre District. Tony and Grammy nominee Reg E. Gaines will return as the Artistic Director and the 24 finalists were selected based on his careful review of scripts. This year, DUAF received over 300 submissions from some of the best new and emerging playwrights from around the world.

Here are the 2024 finalists and their play submissions:

Short

  1. 3 GRACES - Alexandra Neil

  2. A DISEASED FEELING - Ten Smith

  3. BUT I AM (PERO YO SOY) - Michelle de la Rosa

  4. COLLECTIVE EMPATHY FORMATION FROM 1968 AND 2018 - Calley N. Anderson

  5. FINAL STRAW - Alan Stolzer

  6. JESSIE'S BLUE - Brandice Peltier

  7. LANGSTON USED - Alano P. Baez

  8. MOONIE - Stefani Kuo

  9. MRS. EMMETT TILL - Sheila Duane

  10. PEOPLE DON'T SHOOT UP SCHOOLS IN 1930 - Annie Brown

  11. RECORD - Eduardo Pavez Goye & Rodrigo Muñoz-Medina

  12. RESILIENCE - Mia Smith

  13. SALT FLATS - Juan Ramirez, Jr.

  14. SEARCHING FOR ABUELOS - Gretchen Suárez-Peña

  15. THREADS ON FIRE - Anamaría Willars

  16. TRITE AND TRUE - Jane M. Lee

  17. WE ARE NOT WELL - Jessica Speight

Full

  1. ELLIE, MOM AND ME - Alberto Vazquez

  2. ONE WEEK FROM PARADISE - Cris Eli Blak

  3. ON/OFF - Elizabeth (Ellis) Shannon

  4. SELF TAPE - Daniel Duren

  5. SHAKE THE DISEASE - Leif Larson

  6. SWEET LORRAINE - Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj & Adam Mace

  7. YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Alyssa Haddad-Chin

DUAF, named 2023's BroadwayWorld Best Off-Broadway Play Producer, presents the best of new groundbreaking performance and visual art from storytellers from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape and from around the world who share their stories that interpret our history and our times. DUAF has been recognized as "not only prestigious, but a slice of heaven for playwrights who want the chance to freely express themselves." (Lisa Mulcahy, Theater Festivals, Allworth Press, 2005) Past participants have included Dominique Morisseau, James Earl Hardy, Martyna Majok, and Nelson Diaz-Marcano. For more information about DUAF, visit Click Here or visit their social media pages @/duafnyc


