Downtown Urban Arts Festival Reveals 2024 Finalists

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) has revealed the finalists for its much anticipated 22nd season set for June 2024 in Manhattan's Theatre District. Tony and Grammy nominee Reg E. Gaines will return as the Artistic Director and the 24 finalists were selected based on his careful review of scripts. This year, DUAF received over 300 submissions from some of the best new and emerging playwrights from around the world.
Here are the 2024 finalists and their play submissions:
Short
3 GRACES - Alexandra Neil
A DISEASED FEELING - Ten Smith
BUT I AM (PERO YO SOY) - Michelle de la Rosa
COLLECTIVE EMPATHY FORMATION FROM 1968 AND 2018 - Calley N. Anderson
FINAL STRAW - Alan Stolzer
JESSIE'S BLUE - Brandice Peltier
LANGSTON USED - Alano P. Baez
MOONIE - Stefani Kuo
MRS. EMMETT TILL - Sheila Duane
PEOPLE DON'T SHOOT UP SCHOOLS IN 1930 - Annie Brown
RECORD - Eduardo Pavez Goye & Rodrigo Muñoz-Medina
RESILIENCE - Mia Smith
SALT FLATS - Juan Ramirez, Jr.
SEARCHING FOR ABUELOS - Gretchen Suárez-Peña
THREADS ON FIRE - Anamaría Willars
TRITE AND TRUE - Jane M. Lee
WE ARE NOT WELL - Jessica Speight
Full
ELLIE, MOM AND ME - Alberto Vazquez
ONE WEEK FROM PARADISE - Cris Eli Blak
ON/OFF - Elizabeth (Ellis) Shannon
SELF TAPE - Daniel Duren
SHAKE THE DISEASE - Leif Larson
SWEET LORRAINE - Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj & Adam Mace
YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Alyssa Haddad-Chin
DUAF, named 2023's BroadwayWorld Best Off-Broadway Play Producer, presents the best of new groundbreaking performance and visual art from storytellers from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape and from around the world who share their stories that interpret our history and our times. DUAF has been recognized as "not only prestigious, but a slice of heaven for playwrights who want the chance to freely express themselves." (Lisa Mulcahy, Theater Festivals, Allworth Press, 2005) Past participants have included Dominique Morisseau, James Earl Hardy, Martyna Majok, and Nelson Diaz-Marcano. For more information about DUAF, visit Click Here or visit their social media pages @/duafnyc
