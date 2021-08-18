Dixon Place and Creative Performances to Present Fashion Show Collaboration With Dance Choreographers for NYFW



Dixon Place and Creative Performances will present the ONLY Fashion Show collaborating with dance choreographers, during New York Fashion Week! Bringing together two of NYC's most vibrant institutions, StylePointe is a platform for emerging fashion designers to showcase their collections in collaboration with dance choreographers during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). StylePointe tells the story and inspiration behind the fashion designers' collections, through dance. This is the 6th year of the StylePointe showcase.

Recommended by The New York Times in 2019 and in 2018.

Producer Sangeeta Yesley and co-curator Mariana Leung have invited emerging and established fashion designers with complete collections to submit work samples for this unique annual showcase. A series of wonderful collections were selected with diverse backgrounds and paired with choreographers representing various dance styles who then created unique dance vignettes and assembled professional dancers to showcase each of the fashion collections.

This year the Legendary Fashion Designer Byron Lars will be presenting looks from his Fall 2021 Collection and the Holiday Collection together with fashion accessories by Sheila Gray Collection.

Other featured Fashion Designers: Goksu Guneylioglu, Jingwen Xuan, Renita Biddle, Runtan Du, Wanyu Shao. Learn more about the Fashion Designers: https://stylepointe.net/designers-2021/

Dance Companies: Armada Dance, Dance Visions NY, DoubleTake Dance, Distributed Movement. Learn more about the Dance Companies: https://stylepointe.net/dance-companies-2021/

Host:

Auberth Bercy.

Where:

Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002 (between Delancey and Rivington).



IMPORTAN: ALL ATTENDEES MUST SHOW PROOF OF COVID-19 VACCINATION. MASK WEARING IS MANDATORY FOR ALL AUDIENCE MEMBERS . Click here for the guidelines.

This hybrid performance will take place on a runway-to-cat-walk and a floor-to-dance. Dixon Place lounge opens early for a Special Cocktail Hour. Donors can choose seating options, receive a drink coupon and meet and greet with a designer. VIP patrons will have exclusive seating and receive special product samples from sponsors. The duration of the show is approximately 60 minutes.

Web:

https://stylepointe.net/

Event Page:

http://dixonplace.org/performances/stylepointe-2021/