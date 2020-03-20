Dixon Place Suspends Programming Through April 20

In compliance with New York's mandate to close theaters, Dixon Place programs will be suspended through April 20th.

The DP team continues to monitor the situation and will keep you updated as to the schedule beyond April 20. For the latest info and best practice guidelines, please visit NYC Health Dept here.

Read the following statement from Dixon Place:

DP staffers are working remotely, but we are available to you! So feel free to contact us individually as we conduct business. If you have general questions or concerns, email contact@dixonplace.org.

If you purchased tickets to a DP event during this suspension period, it would be awesome if you'd consider making your ticket purchase a donation. If you prefer a refund, or for other information, email mike@dixonplace.org.

It's important we let our legislators know the impact COVID-19 is having on our lives and work. Relief funds for nonprofits may become available, so we'd be grateful if you'd take a moment to write them on behalf of DP and the NYC arts community. You can write to any legislator, and here's a link to officials in DP's district.

We hope you are healthy, safe, and calm during this aberrant and curious time. We're deeply committed to our artists and patrons, and look forward to resuming our programs as soon as possible!





