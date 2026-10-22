Deborah Cox and Ben Davis Join Only Make Believe Gala Honoring Rob Thomas

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Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox will perform at the Only Make Believe Gala on Monday November 9, honoring Rob and Marisol Thomas. Current Hadestown star and Tony Award honoree Ben Davis has joined the gala as a special guest.

Deborah and Ben join a lineup that includes appearances and performances from 4 Time Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe winner & Tony Award nominee Jim Parsons; Supermodel, Television Host & Fashion Icon Coco Rocha; Vogue Magazine Senior Editor Chloe Schama; Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui; Grammy Award and Tony award nominee Deborah Cox; Tony Award Honoree Ben Davis; Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall; Schmigaddon!'s Jess LeProtto; Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan; High School Musical The Musical The Series star Kate Reinders; Masquerade and Hamilton star Nik Walker. The evening will also include a special reunion performance from The Producers with two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar.

Only Make Believe's 27th Anniversary Gala will take place on Monday, November 9th at the historic Walter Kerr Theatre, honoring champions of philanthropy and raising vital funds for its transformative programming for children.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 30 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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