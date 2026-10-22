Deborah Cox and Ben Davis Join Only Make Believe Gala Honoring Rob Thomas
Jim Parsons, Matthew Broderick, and other Broadway stars will appear at the nonprofit's signature fundraising event.
Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox will perform at the Only Make Believe Gala on Monday November 9, honoring Rob and Marisol Thomas. Current Hadestown star and Tony Award honoree Ben Davis has joined the gala as a special guest.
Deborah and Ben join a lineup that includes appearances and performances from 4 Time Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe winner & Tony Award nominee Jim Parsons; Supermodel, Television Host & Fashion Icon Coco Rocha; Vogue Magazine Senior Editor Chloe Schama; Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui; Grammy Award and Tony award nominee Deborah Cox; Tony Award Honoree Ben Davis; Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall; Schmigaddon!'s Jess LeProtto; Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan; High School Musical The Musical The Series star Kate Reinders; Masquerade and Hamilton star Nik Walker. The evening will also include a special reunion performance from The Producers with two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar.
Only Make Believe's 27th Anniversary Gala will take place on Monday, November 9th at the historic Walter Kerr Theatre, honoring champions of philanthropy and raising vital funds for its transformative programming for children.
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