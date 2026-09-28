DRACULA to Open Out of the Box Theatre Company's 2026–27 Season
Directed by Jeffery V. Thompson, the production will star Chiara De Caroli, Alvin Keith, and Grant Machan at the Bernie Wohl Center in Manhattan.
Out of the Box Theatre Company will open its 2026-27 season with an Actors' Equity Association-approved showcase production of the 1927 play DRACULA, adapted by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston from the famous novel by Bram Stoker.
The live, in-person performances will take place at the Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue (between 91st and 92nd Streets), New York, N.Y. Tickets are $35 and $30 (seniors and students) and can be purchased at https://outoftheboxtheatre.ludus.com/index.php.
DRACULA will be performed five times only: Thursday October 15 at 7:30pm; Friday October 16 at 7:30pm; Saturday, October 17 at 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, October 18 at 3pm.
Perfect for the Halloween season, Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston's classic 1927 stage hit brings stylish gothic terror to a timeless world of shadow and suspense. When Lucy Seward falls victim to a bizarre, blood-draining ailment and nocturnal terrors, her desperate father and fiancé summon renowned specialist Professor Van Helsing. The culprit? The mysterious Count Dracula, an ancient vampire lurking right next door who commands creeping mist, swarming bats, and an insect-munching lunatic named Renfield. Can Van Helsing's wolfsbane and stakes stop the charismatic King of Vampires before sunrise?
The cast includes Chiara De Caroli, Sheila Dehner,* Andrea Galatà, Alvin Keith,* Grant Machan,* Madeline McCray,* Mary Sheridan, and David Winning.
Directed by Jeffery V. Thompson, the production is produced by Halina Malinowski, with scenic design by Harlan Penn, costumes by Katherine Roberson, lighting design by Stephen Cornelius, and sound design by Nick Wilson. Crystal Ramirez-Neil is the stage manager. This production is adapted from the 1927 public domain version of the script.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
After All These Years
AMT Theater (9/09-10/10)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical
Gallery Players (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS