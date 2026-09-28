DRACULA to Open Out of the Box Theatre Company's 2026–27 Season

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Out of the Box Theatre Company will open its 2026-27 season with an Actors' Equity Association-approved showcase production of the 1927 play DRACULA, adapted by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston from the famous novel by Bram Stoker.

The live, in-person performances will take place at the Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue (between 91st and 92nd Streets), New York, N.Y. Tickets are $35 and $30 (seniors and students) and can be purchased at https://outoftheboxtheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

DRACULA will be performed five times only: Thursday October 15 at 7:30pm; Friday October 16 at 7:30pm; Saturday, October 17 at 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, October 18 at 3pm.

Perfect for the Halloween season, Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston's classic 1927 stage hit brings stylish gothic terror to a timeless world of shadow and suspense. When Lucy Seward falls victim to a bizarre, blood-draining ailment and nocturnal terrors, her desperate father and fiancé summon renowned specialist Professor Van Helsing. The culprit? The mysterious Count Dracula, an ancient vampire lurking right next door who commands creeping mist, swarming bats, and an insect-munching lunatic named Renfield. Can Van Helsing's wolfsbane and stakes stop the charismatic King of Vampires before sunrise?

The cast includes Chiara De Caroli, Sheila Dehner,* Andrea Galatà, Alvin Keith,* Grant Machan,* Madeline McCray,* Mary Sheridan, and David Winning.

Directed by Jeffery V. Thompson, the production is produced by Halina Malinowski, with scenic design by Harlan Penn, costumes by Katherine Roberson, lighting design by Stephen Cornelius, and sound design by Nick Wilson. Crystal Ramirez-Neil is the stage manager. This production is adapted from the 1927 public domain version of the script.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 06 Hrs 34 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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