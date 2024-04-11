DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED To Return Off-Broadway at Asylum NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performers David Carl (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gary Busey's One-Man Hamlet, Trump Lear, The Tender Bar) and Katie Hartman (Netflix's The Week Of, High Maintenance) originally met in 2014 doing improv comedy at The Pit. Within 3 months they premiered the original iteration of their musical comedy DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED. They started dating a year later, toured their show, won awards and finally got married -- for real! -- in 2022. Now, 10 years later, they are back with a new production of DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED, beginning May 2 at Asylum NYC.

David and Katie have broken up and reunited more frequently than Spiderman has been rebooted, but they are finally ready to tie the knot again -- and you are cordially invited as DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED. Unfortunately, David and Katie's friends and family refuse to support their love a second time, so the audience will have to witness this second slapdash wedding. These real-time trainwreck nuptials will make you laugh, cry, and possibly question the institution of marriage itself. This confidently codependent couple will teach you how to love correctly through original music, exotic rituals, and a unity volcano. Hopefully this time it'll stick!

Written and performed by David Carl and Katie Hartman, DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED is directed by Michole Biancosino with musical direction by Jody Shelton.

DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED runs Thursdays May 2, 23, June 6, 20, 27 & July 11 at 7:30 PM and July 25, August 8 & 22nd at 9:30 PM. Asylum NYC is located at 123 E 24th Street; NY, NY 10010. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $45 for premium seating and a digital download of original music, or $75 for Wedding Party VIP tickets that include front row seating, private pre-show champagne toast with the cast, and digital download. For tickets and more information visit www.davidandkatiegetremarried.com.

David Carl

is an actor/writer/impressionist/solo-performer, known for solo shows like "David Carl's Celebrity One-Man Hamlet" (www.buseyhamlet.com) and "Trump Lear": two shows that he has taken to Edinburgh Fringe (Underbelly Cowgate and Pleasance Courtyard) and all over the United States including Chicago Shakespeare Theater with Michole Biancosino. The New York Times called his Busey Hamlet a "deliciously deranged...head-spinning performance" which received an award for "Overall Excellence in Solo Performance" and an extended run at FringeNYC 2014, and went on to Edinburgh 2015 and national touring dates including Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2016. In 2016 he received a nomination for Best Solo Show at the NYIT Awards. The New York Times also called his Trump Lear "quite damning" and "a biting satire". In 2017 David was a finalist with Trump Lear for the Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award after a 14-month run at Under St. Marks, before going to Pleasance Courtyard in Edinburgh for 2018/2019 and has toured to Texas and Colorado. Other credits include: The Awesome 80s Prom (Ken Davenport; NYC), Things That Don't Happen (Project Y; NYC), The 365 Plays (The Public Theater NYC), Missed Connections (Neighborhood Playhouse), UCB NYC Maude and Betty teams, The Power of Me (The PIT NYC), 200 Impressions in 60 Minutes (Asylum NYC), The Truth About Santa (Theater of the Apes), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Divorce (HBO), Mr. Robot (USA), The Enemy Within (NBC), Blue Bloods (CBS), George Clooney's The Tender Bar, Montauk Same Boat, Guiding Light, All My Children, and dozens of voice-overs for radio, TV, and the Internet. www.davidcarlonline.com.

is an actor, writer and comedian. She can be seen in Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (MAX), The Other Two (Max), High Maintenance (HBO), Younger (TV Land), Search Party (TBS) and in the Netflix/Adam Sandler film, "The Week Of." Festivals include: Just for Laughs Montreal, Edinburgh Fringe, Fringe NYC, DC Fringe, Austin Sketch Fest, Boston Comedy Fest and more. She was a staff writer and performer on the WGA nominated Paid Off with Michael Torpey on truTV. Her web series "Made to Order" was listed as one of "6 Brilliant Web Series" by Marie Claire and her sketch duo Skinny Bitch Jesus Meeting was hailed by Complex Magazine as "One of the Twenty-five Funny People That Should Have Their Own TV Show." SBJM's long form sketch show The Underdeveloped and Overexposed Life and Death of Deena Domino was a critical hit at both the DC and NYC Fringe festivals giving it "Critics Pick" from Time Out New York and The Washington Post. Other theater: The Pumpkin Pie Show (Under St.Marks), Flanagan's Wake (Off Broadway), South by South Death (National Sawdust). www.katiehartman.rocks

is an outside-the-box director, writer, performer, deviser, dramaturg, producer and teacher. She is one of the Co-Founding Artistic Directors of Project Y Theatre, a company that has launched world premieres in NYC, regionally, and internationally. She produces NYC's Women in Theatre Festival, now in its 8th year. During COVID, she co-created a hybrid streaming theatre in Vermont: Tiny Barn Theatre. Prior collaborations with David Carl include the long-running underground hits, Celebrity One-Man Hamlet and Trump Lear. Recent collaborations include "Same But Different" with dancers Lida Winfield and Christal Brown, "Waves of Gravity" with musician Neel Murgai and artist/animator Seema Lisa Pandya at CultureHub/LaMaMa. MFA in Directing: Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts. She is Assistant Professor of Theatre at Middlebury College. www.micholebiancosino.com

is a music producer, composer, director and musician based in New York City. He has contributed to Sesame Street (HBO, PBS), The President Show (Comedy Central), and The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix) and to the musicals 50 Shades! The Musical, The Story of a Story (The Untold Story) (Jeff Award Nominee), Star Wars: The Farce Awakens and The Village of Vale at Lincoln Center. Jody has written and produced music for the podcasts Sunstorm, Thank You For Coming Out, and Peloton - Fitness Flipped, and produced such recording artists as Jen Kwok, Sharell Bryant, Jay Malsky and Daughter & Son. He has served as musical director and director for many shows and theater companies including The Second City, musical improv ensemble Baby Wants Candy, and hiphop improv group North Coast.