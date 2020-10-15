Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance Presents WE, THE WHOLE PEOPLE, A Concert Inspired By Susan B. Anthony Speech

Article Pixel

The concert will be presented on Saturday, November 14th at 7pm EST for a limited, in-person audience at Michiko Studios in New York City.

Oct. 15, 2020  

Composers Concordance Presents WE, THE WHOLE PEOPLE, A Concert Inspired By Susan B. Anthony Speech

Composers Concordance presents We, the Whole People on Saturday, November 14th at 7pm EST for a limited, in-person audience at Michiko Studios in New York City.

We, the Whole People is inspired by a speech Susan B. Anthony gave after her arrest for casting an illegal vote in the 1872 presidential election. Specifically for this concert, eight composers have written new music influenced, directly or indirectly, by Anthony's speech, the women's movement in general, and/or the constitutional amendment which guarantees equality for all people.

The CompCord Ensemble premiering these eight works consists of mezzo soprano, trumpet, electric guitar, piano/synthesizer, electric bass, viola da gamba, and drums/percussion.

Featured compositions include We by Gene Pritsker; The New Colossus by Debra Kaye, with text from Emma Lazarus' poem on the Statue of Liberty; and Hallie Quinn Brown by Madelyn Byrne.

Tickets will be $30 per person, with an in-person audience maximum of 10 people. Reservations are required, so the first 10 people to buy tickets are the audience. The ticket price includes free drinks.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Kate Rockwell's Birdland Concert!
  • Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Join the Radio Free Birdland Concert Series - Tickets Now On Sale!
  • WATCH: Beth Leavel and Adam Heller Sing from CALL ME MADAM - Concert Now Available On Demand!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kate Rockwell's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!