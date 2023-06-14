Complete Cast Set for PREJUDICE & PRIDE at 59E59 Theaters

Prejudice & Pride begins previews in 59E59’sTheater A on July 13, 2023, and opens July 18 for a run through August 20, 2023.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Complete Cast Set for PREJUDICE & PRIDE at 59E59 Theaters

The full cast and creative team has ben revealed for Prejudice & Pride, featuring a book by Sam Wright & Nicholas Collett, music and lyrics by Sam Wright and direction by Nicholas Collett. Prejudice & Pride begins previews in 59E59’sTheater A (59 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022) on July 13, 2023, and opens July 18 for a run through August 20, 2023.

 

The cast of Prejudice & Pride will include Tim Ahlenius, Chris Arnone, Bridget Casad, PT Mahoney, Christian Thomas Owen, Margaret Shelby, Stefanie Stevens, Frani Talamantez-Witte and Sam Wright, with Mark Hamblin on bass and Chris Hudson on guitar.

 

Prejudice & Pride features scenic design by Sam Wright, costume design by Lauren Long, lighting design by Jen Leno, and sound design by Jeff Eubank. Stefanie Stevens serves as Choreographer, with Kevin Bogan as Music Director. Diane Bulan is the Stage Manager.

 

The hapless Longborn boys have exhausted all the employment options of East Tennessee and must now marry rich before they lose the family farm. Luckily “a young single woman in possession of a good fortune” has just moved into the ranch next door and brought along ridiculously wealthy songstress Darcy Fitzwilliams, not that banjo-picking Bennett Longborn would stoop to woo her for any amount of money.

 

Thus begins this knee-slapping, foot-stomping, heart-tugging new musical by Sam Wright and Nicholas Collett, updating Jane Austen’s classic novel with an American musical twist. This show features a score of 15 original songs composed on banjo and developed with the KC-based folk band Gullywasher.

 

 

The Prejudice & Pride Original Soundtrack is available for streaming on Spotify and YouTube.

 

The performance schedule for Prejudice & Pride is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:00PM, Saturday – Sunday at 2:00PM.

 

Tickets to Prejudice & Pride begin at $60 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/prejudice-pride/.

 

 

SamWrites

exists to produce the original, written works of actor-playwright, Sam Wright and his collaborators. The production aesthetic of the company rests in the conviction that live theatre happens not on the stage but in the mind of the audience. All elements of a theatrical performance, including scenery, costumes, and the actors themselves, serve as prompts to be infused with imaginal reality by the viewers. Therefore, SamWrites strives for a functional minimalism that reinforces the invitation to fill in the gaps from one’s own imagination. This dovetails with the company’s mission to present exceptional and accessible theatre in diverse locations and markets.

 

SamWrites seeks to serve the forgotten, suppressed, or under-served voices of America’s past and present, always turning a critical eye toward how these voices inform or challenge American identity.

 

SamWrites also seeks to locate American identity within the framework of humanity as a whole, believing wholeheartedly that live theatre provides a vital discourse in human affairs akin to the function of a brain’s prefrontal cortex. It seeks to provide a space where humanity can visualize itself and its world, and make critical judgments and edits before moving toward a better future.

 

ABOUT 59E59


59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org


 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Cast & Creative Team Set for CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL World Premiere at The Luc Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL World Premiere at The Lucille Lortel Theatre

TheaterWorksUSA has revealed the cast and creative team for the upcoming World Premiere of the musical adaptation of #1 bestselling  Cat Kid Comic Club series by Dav Pilkey.

2
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Begins Performances Tomorrow at Theater 555 Photo
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Begins Performances Tomorrow at Theater 555

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon will begin TOMORROW, Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm at Theater 555.

3
Erin Daley Appointed Interim Artistic Director of Primary Stages Photo
Erin Daley Appointed Interim Artistic Director of Primary Stages

PRIMARY STAGES has appointed Erin Daley as Interim Artistic Director of Primary Stages, following the passing of longtime Artistic Director Andrew Leynse.

4
John J. Caswell, Jr.s WET BRAIN Extended at Playwrights Horizons Photo
John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAIN Extended at Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater have revealed a one-week extension of the world premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.’s Wet Brain, directed by Dustin Wills, to July 2. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You