Complete Cast Set for PREJUDICE & PRIDE at 59E59 Theaters

The full cast and creative team has ben revealed for Prejudice & Pride, featuring a book by Sam Wright & Nicholas Collett, music and lyrics by Sam Wright and direction by Nicholas Collett. Prejudice & Pride begins previews in 59E59’sTheater A (59 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022) on July 13, 2023, and opens July 18 for a run through August 20, 2023.

The cast of Prejudice & Pride will include Tim Ahlenius, Chris Arnone, Bridget Casad, PT Mahoney, Christian Thomas Owen, Margaret Shelby, Stefanie Stevens, Frani Talamantez-Witte and Sam Wright, with Mark Hamblin on bass and Chris Hudson on guitar.

Prejudice & Pride features scenic design by Sam Wright, costume design by Lauren Long, lighting design by Jen Leno, and sound design by Jeff Eubank. Stefanie Stevens serves as Choreographer, with Kevin Bogan as Music Director. Diane Bulan is the Stage Manager.

The hapless Longborn boys have exhausted all the employment options of East Tennessee and must now marry rich before they lose the family farm. Luckily “a young single woman in possession of a good fortune” has just moved into the ranch next door and brought along ridiculously wealthy songstress Darcy Fitzwilliams, not that banjo-picking Bennett Longborn would stoop to woo her for any amount of money.

Thus begins this knee-slapping, foot-stomping, heart-tugging new musical by Sam Wright and Nicholas Collett, updating Jane Austen’s classic novel with an American musical twist. This show features a score of 15 original songs composed on banjo and developed with the KC-based folk band Gullywasher.

The Prejudice & Pride Original Soundtrack is available for streaming on Spotify and YouTube.

The performance schedule for Prejudice & Pride is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:00PM, Saturday – Sunday at 2:00PM.

Tickets to Prejudice & Pride begin at $60 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/prejudice-pride/.

SamWrites

exists to produce the original, written works of actor-playwright, Sam Wright and his collaborators. The production aesthetic of the company rests in the conviction that live theatre happens not on the stage but in the mind of the audience. All elements of a theatrical performance, including scenery, costumes, and the actors themselves, serve as prompts to be infused with imaginal reality by the viewers. Therefore, SamWrites strives for a functional minimalism that reinforces the invitation to fill in the gaps from one’s own imagination. This dovetails with the company’s mission to present exceptional and accessible theatre in diverse locations and markets.

SamWrites seeks to serve the forgotten, suppressed, or under-served voices of America’s past and present, always turning a critical eye toward how these voices inform or challenge American identity.

SamWrites also seeks to locate American identity within the framework of humanity as a whole, believing wholeheartedly that live theatre provides a vital discourse in human affairs akin to the function of a brain’s prefrontal cortex. It seeks to provide a space where humanity can visualize itself and its world, and make critical judgments and edits before moving toward a better future.

ABOUT 59E59



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org



