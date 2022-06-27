Comedian Joey Rinaldi Shares His Near Death Experience In His Off-Broadway Debut, POTTY TRAINING

Over a decade ago comedian Joey Rinaldi broke his penis as a teenager and lives to tell the tale in his solo show "Potty Training" which will be making its Off-Broadway debut at the East to Edinburgh Festival at the 59E59 Theaters, 59 East 59 Street, Manhattan, on July 12th, 15th and 16th at 8:30pm. This uniquely intimate storytelling show uses comedy to retell the traumatic events that made the awkward phase of Joey's life even more awkward. The embarrassingly cringey injury Joey endured is a catalyst for his hilarious observations on the impossible struggles of surviving middle school, the difficulty of growing up, and that for some, it's worse than others.

Says Rinaldi, "Comedy is tragedy plus time, and nothing is more tragic for a man than breaking his penis. 13 years later, I have a duty and responsibility as a comedian to indulgently share the suffering I went through. My hope is for my story to allow people to see the insignificance of their own problems through laughing at mine, leaving the show feeling exponentially better about themselves and glad they never went through what my private parts did." Comedian Aditya Mayya says, "Joey has no musical talent whatsoever but his storytelling in Potty Training is similar to the way a guitar solo can take you out of the song and into a long crazy road just to have you forget where you are before bringing you back to a chorus you want to sing along too. For Joey that chorus is him talking about his broken penis, and trust me you will love it "

Joey Rinaldi is a New York City based stand up comedian known for his long form personal storytelling. He has recently been featured on the popular podcasts Risk! and NPR's Spooked. Joey has performed in many comedy festivals such as the Burbank and Connecticut Comedy festivals and was recently awarded "Best Comedian" at the 2021 Canadian International Comedy Film Festival. You can catch Joey regularly at his Brooklyn based storytelling show Bad Trip.

