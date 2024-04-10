Christina Norman Tapped as The Moth's First Chief Creative Officer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed storytelling nonprofit The Moth has announced the addition of award-winning entertainment leader Christina Norman to its team as its first-ever Chief Creative Officer. In this new role, Norman will build upon The Moth’s decades-long commitment to storytelling and empathy-building, steering artistic and programmatic excellence throughout the organization. She began her tenure on April 8th, and will spearhead initiatives to curate, elevate, and promote authentic personal narratives through various mediums including TV and film, live events, audio productions, workshop programs, short-form video, and strategic partnerships.

Norman joins The Moth from her previous role as Head of Content at THINK450, the innovation arm of the National Basketball Players Association. During her time there, she oversaw all original content endeavors and facilitated transformative brand collaborations. Notable among these was "Game Change Game," an official selection of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, which showcased the intersection of sports and social justice under her guidance. With a distinguished career spanning leadership roles at VH1 and MTV, where she orchestrated notable turnarounds, as well as her impactful tenure as CEO of the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Norman brings a wealth of experience navigating the evolving media landscape. Her visionary leadership and strategic prowess have garnered numerous accolades, including recognition in The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100 and CableFax Power 100. Fueled by her passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, Norman is poised to continue shaping the future of media through her expertise and collaborative approach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christina to The Moth,” says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth. “With her strategic insights, influential network, and brilliant creative vision, she will usher in an exciting new chapter in the Moth’s evolution and further drive our mission of celebrating and amplifying the power of personal storytelling on a global scale.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for joining The Moth, Christina Norman remarks, “I have always held a deep passion for storytelling—those narratives that provoke thought, evoke laughter or stir tears. As a longtime fan of The Moth, I am excited to channel that passion, along with my diverse career experiences, to champion new opportunities for the organization.”

Referencing her extensive background in the television and media realms, Norman adds, “In the TV/media world, every great project begins with a compelling story—and when you think of great stories, The Moth immediately comes to mind. I am energized by the tremendous opportunity to contribute to the organization’s mission, guiding its growth, nurturing talent, and expanding its reach to further champion the transformative power of storytelling.”



