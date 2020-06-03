Chickenshed NYC Launches MAKE A MINI MUSICAL

Chickenshed NYC, the inclusive theatre company for children and youth of all abilities and backgrounds, launches a June "Make a Mini Musical" program -four Saturdays of interactive, online, inclusive theatre classes for young people ages 5-13+. Classes begin June 6.

Chickenshed's specially trained Teaching Artists create engaging inclusive sessions using storytelling, character development, music, movement and American Sign Language. Through a secure online platform, small groups gather by age to sing, dance, and have fun. An exceptionally high teacher-to-student ratio guarantees that every child is involved and engaged, making new friends along the way.

Chickenshed's no-audition approach to creating original work using storytelling, song and movement is like nothing else in NYC. The process focuses on each child's individual creativity and strengths and cultivates a "theatre family" of peers with different backgrounds, abilities, and talents. The kids collaborate and express their ideas, resulting in high-quality theatrical work. The Chickenshed philosophy fosters inclusion, compassion and kindness, resulting in a vibrant and unforgettable experience. Every child is a VIP!

Classes will be held on June 6, June 13, June 20, and June 27, at the following times:

Chickenshed Players VIP 1 (ages 5-8): 11:00-11:45 AM

Chickenshed Players VIP 2 (ages 9-12): 12:30-1:45 PM

Chickenshed Players VIP 3 (ages 13+): 12:30-1:45 PM

The 4-session experience is very affordable at $75.00 for Chickenshed Players 1 (ages 5-8) and $100 for Chickenshed Players 2 and 3 (ages 9-13+).

"Our inclusive May sessions were such as success that our kids practically begged us to continue them in June" says Artistic Director, Cyndi Steele-Harrod, "But this time, we are going to ramp things up and create mini musicals in just 4 weeks!"

Chickenshed NYC President Elaine Finkletaub said, "it has been heartwarming to watch kids of all abilities learn to sing, move, and express themselves with sign language. We have an amazing staff of teaching artists, and we want kids from all over to join us."

For more information, sign up here (https://csvip.bpt.me), visit the website chickenshednyc.org or email at Ali@chickenshednyc.org

