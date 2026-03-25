Charles Busch and More to be Honored at Urban Stages Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Urban Stages will present its 42nd Annual Benefit, taking place on Thursday, May 14th, 2026, at the legendary club, The Players. This year’s benefit, The Art of Theatre Gala, celebrates the many talents of the artists who come together to make theater. Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan will introduce the evening’s Luminary Award recipient, Charles Busch, an icon of stage and screen. Additionally, Urban Stages will honor the cast and creative team of The Porch on Windy Hill.

Cocktails, dinner, live music, and a live after-dinner auction will be part of the gala. Auctioneer and Urban Stages’ Actor Philip Callan (Honky) will head the exclusive auction with golf outings, vacation destination, award-winning wine, theater tickets, and art on the block.

Performing artists include Luminary Honoree Charles Busch (Tale of the Allergist’s Wife), playwright and screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), and the cast of The Porch of Windy Hill, Tora Nogami Alexander, David M. Lutken, and Morgan Morse. Celebrated pianist Jon Weber will entertain patrons during the cocktail hour.

Tickets are partially tax-deductible, and all proceeds will go to Urban Stages’ programming.