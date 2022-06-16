Chain Theatre to Host Play Festival, July 16

The Chain Theatre will host over 30 short plays, and 2 full length premieres, including a NYC premiere by the iconic, award-winning writer and actor Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio, Uncut Gems) and the world premiere of Masked by Glynn Cosker, a family drama chronicling the intimate dynamics of a family during the shutdown.

Don't miss this exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City. All tickets are $22. www.chaintheatre.org

The celebration continues with The Art of Storytelling - A Free Workshop with NPR Storyteller Doug Cordell, Saturday, July 16th @ 2PM. Reserve your spot in advance online! Seasoned and emerging writers are encouraged to attend this interactive workshop. Open to the public! @DougCordell @dougcordell3

Masks and proof of vaccination for all audiences is required. Performers, production team members and Chain staff are all vaccinated. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines. Can't make it to the theatre? Live-Stream options are also available!

CHAIN THEATRE​ The Chain is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the World Premiere of Garbageman by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award-winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

This event is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. @nyscouncilonthearts @nyculture