Casting Announced For THE FEARS, Produced By Steven Soderbergh Off-Broadway

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh has announced casting for the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant ("Sex and the City," People I Know). The Fears marks Soderbergh's theatrical producing debut. Five-time Tony Award winner John N. Hart Jr. (Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Once, The Band's Visit) of Evamere Entertainment serves as Executive Producer.



The Fears will begin performances on April 25, 2023 and open May 18, 2023 Off-Broadway for a limited engagement at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).



The Fears will star Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Maia, Kerry Bishé (Argo, AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," Showtime's "Penny Dreadful") as Thea and Natalie Woolams-Torres (Tiny Beautiful Things, NBC's "Chicago Med" and "New Amsterdam") as Rosa, and Jess Gabor (Halfway to Somewhere, Run Sweetheart Run, HBO's "Three Women") as Katie, Mehran Khaghani (HBO's "High Maintenance") as Fiz, Carl Hendrick Louis (1984, NBC's "Manifest," Netflix's "Mindhunter") as Mark, and Robyn Peterson (Public Theater's Talk Radio, Pretty Woman, HBO's "The Sopranos") as Suzanne.



Every week at a Buddhist center in New York City, a diverse group of fractured souls share a commitment to eccentric yet restorative teachings providing solace from their personal turmoil. When their newest member shows up without knowing the rules, it sets off heated confrontations and deep meditations on how finding peace in a city of millions can be insanely hilarious.



Scenic design is by Jo Winiarski (HYPROV, Accidentally Brave). Costume design is by David C. Robinson (The Equalizer, The Perks of Being a Wallflower). Lighting design is by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher, Cost of Living). Sound design is by Jane Shaw (I Was Most Alive With You, Men on Boats).



Production Stage Manager is Thomas J. Gates. Casting is by Avy Kaufman and Daniel Frankel, Avy Kaufman Casting. Production Management is by Sightline Productions. General management is by DR Theatrical Management.



Performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm, with matinees Wednesday, Saturday at Sunday at 2:00 pm.