Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting Announced For THE FEARS, Produced By Steven Soderbergh Off-Broadway

The Fears marks Soderbergh's theatrical producing debut.

Mar. 17, 2023  
Casting Announced For THE FEARS, Produced By Steven Soderbergh Off-Broadway

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh has announced casting for the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant ("Sex and the City," People I Know). The Fears marks Soderbergh's theatrical producing debut. Five-time Tony Award winner John N. Hart Jr. (Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Once, The Band's Visit) of Evamere Entertainment serves as Executive Producer.

The Fears will begin performances on April 25, 2023 and open May 18, 2023 Off-Broadway for a limited engagement at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).

The Fears will star Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Maia, Kerry Bishé (Argo, AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," Showtime's "Penny Dreadful") as Thea and Natalie Woolams-Torres (Tiny Beautiful Things, NBC's "Chicago Med" and "New Amsterdam") as Rosa, and Jess Gabor (Halfway to Somewhere, Run Sweetheart Run, HBO's "Three Women") as Katie, Mehran Khaghani (HBO's "High Maintenance") as Fiz, Carl Hendrick Louis (1984, NBC's "Manifest," Netflix's "Mindhunter") as Mark, and Robyn Peterson (Public Theater's Talk Radio, Pretty Woman, HBO's "The Sopranos") as Suzanne.

Every week at a Buddhist center in New York City, a diverse group of fractured souls share a commitment to eccentric yet restorative teachings providing solace from their personal turmoil. When their newest member shows up without knowing the rules, it sets off heated confrontations and deep meditations on how finding peace in a city of millions can be insanely hilarious.

Scenic design is by Jo Winiarski (HYPROV, Accidentally Brave). Costume design is by David C. Robinson (The Equalizer, The Perks of Being a Wallflower). Lighting design is by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher, Cost of Living). Sound design is by Jane Shaw (I Was Most Alive With You, Men on Boats).

Production Stage Manager is Thomas J. Gates. Casting is by Avy Kaufman and Daniel Frankel, Avy Kaufman Casting. Production Management is by Sightline Productions. General management is by DR Theatrical Management.

Performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm, with matinees Wednesday, Saturday at Sunday at 2:00 pm.



Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre Photo
Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre
Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. 
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming Photo
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Ho Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel
See photos from opening night of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at The McKittrick Hotel.
Suzan-Lori Parks PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April Photo
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April
The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the remount of the theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players TheatreFemale-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre
March 17, 2023

Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. 
FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4
March 17, 2023

FRIGID New York will present Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street).on Tuesday, April 4 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for StreamingTHE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
March 17, 2023

The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick HotelPhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel
March 17, 2023

See photos from opening night of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at The McKittrick Hotel.
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in AprilSuzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April
March 17, 2023

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the remount of the theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
share