Casting Announced For Kevin Wiczer's New Play, THE HERO

The public Zoom reading for The Hero will be announced soon. A talkback will follow the reading.

Kevin Wiczer announces the cast for his new chilling play, The Hero. Originating the role of Patrick, is Michael Metcalf, and originating the role of Derick, is Dane Strange.

After Patrick is attacked and stabbed by a group of men, he pounds on the door of Derick's home in desperate need of help. Derick, a nurse, is able to save his life, but feels unsafe having this stranger in his home. As the two get to know each other, both have incredibly dark secrets that begin to surface, and neither of them are who they seem to be. What ensues is a chilling, twisted, horrific game that will change the course of their lives instantly.

Playwright Kevin Wiczer says, "I love the challenge of creating a work with only two actors. The story has to be compelling enough for an audience to be interested. I wrote this play during the pandemic, and I wanted to have that feeling of claustrophobia, frustration, and fear that we're all feeling. The Hero is set in one location, and is meant to be performed in a tight and intimate space. When an audience is extremely up close and personal to the action in front of them, there's an uneasiness about it. The audience feels like they're in the room with them, unable to escape. This play is definitely unsettling, and is meant to make you think, so I hope audiences will be affected by it in some way."

